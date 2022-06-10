Three men who allegedly impersonated police officers were killed after a shoot out with Saps members

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with hijackings and armed robberies in Johannesburg suburbs

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a blue LED light at the crime scene

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspected robbers who were allegedly part of a “blue lights” gang were gunned down following a shootout with police on Wednesday 9 June.

A fourth suspect was arrested after police received information about the gang committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern Johannesburg suburbs.

Three robbers who impersonated police officers were shot and killed. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said crime intelligence members were following up on the matter. At about 7 pm, the team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo with four occupants travelling in Bramley, TimesLIVE reported.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects began shooting and drove off at high speed.Masondo said a shoot-out ensued and the suspects lost control while at Marlboro Drive and crashed into a wall. All the suspects jumped out of the car and the shoot-out continued. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a blue LED light.

According to The Citizen, it was established that the vehicle driven by the suspects was hijacked in Bramley earlier this month.

SA reacts to the suspects’ deaths

Social media users praised the police officers for stopping the gang:

Christien Potgieter Venter said:

“The only way to stop crime, good competent police officers on our streets.”

Muligwe Nelwamondo Nduvho Lenexx wrote:

“So even in top places, we are no longer safe.”

Matome Mangale commented:

“Three criminals are permanently off the streets. No judge, no trial, no taxpayer's money to feed the criminals. Well done to the police.”

Senzo Mazibuko added:

“Good news. Three less criminals, I wish this was an everyday occurrence.”

Gauteng’s most wanted criminal killed in police shoot out while hiding out in KZN following R100k reward

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a wanted Gauteng man was allegedly gunned down after a shootout with police officers in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning 5 June. Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela was allegedly linked to several crimes and was tracked down after a multidisciplinary joint operation.

Biyela was found hiding out in a village in Sahlumbe (Ematsheleni), Weenen by the provincial members of the serious and violent crimes unit, tracking team, Soweto district crime intelligence, and Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal tactical response teams.

