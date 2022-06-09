A man waiting for his breakfast at a well-known restaurant at Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg was shot and killed

The man was allegedly shot by two men who simply walked into the Tashas restaurant while wearing masks

On social media, South Africans have highlighted that mask-wearing makes it easier for criminals to get away with crime

JOHANNESBURG - An Asian man who was having breakfast with two other men, was shot at a popular restaurant at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg on Thursday, 9 June.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man was shot twice by two assailants while he was waiting for his food order to arrive at Tashas.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed at a Tashas restaurant situated at Rosebank Mall. Images: @tashascafe

According to News24, the two men who were wearing masks left their car and walked into Tashas. A witness says he heard several shots being fired. He stated that he saw the men walk out of the restaurant and into a getaway car.

One person stated that he thought the suspects were restaurant patrons and did not see the gun when they walked into the restaurant.

According to TimesLIVE, the deceased was 42 years old and was declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

Speaking to Briefly News, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says the motive behind the killing is currently unknown and the police are investigating a case of murder. Sello says the police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.

South Africans weigh in

@_TshiamoS said:

"There was a shooting at Rosebank Mall … when I got to work there was an ambulance and police cars. I thought there was an accident."

@ItsLithaAfter9 said:

"Rosebank Mall is an absolute fiasco. When people aren’t driving into restaurants, it’s murder in broad daylight."

@MadxEnt said:

"Everyone is still wearing masks in South Africa which opens a gate for more criminal activities like robberies and the government cannot see this . Rosebank Mall. #rosebank"

