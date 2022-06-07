A Durban student teacher was shot in the head at a Newlands West school in Riverdene Drive on Tuesday 7 June

DURBAN - A man believed to be 30 years old is in critical condition after being shot at a school in Newlands West in Durban on Tuesday 7 June.

The victim was identified as a student teacher and the incident occurred around 8 am on Riverdene Drive.

According to paramedics who attended the scene, upon their arrival, the man was found lying on the road next to a vehicle. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told TimesLIVE that the man sustained a single gunshot wound to his head.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of attempted murder is being investigated by members of Newlands West SAPS.

The victim was stabilised on the scene before he was transported to a hospital for further care, ECR reported.

SA angered over shooting

Social media users were left reeling over the attempted murder and believe that the lawlessness in the country needs to be dealt with:

Warren Hayden Manilall said:

“I'm sure the offender has previous run-ins with the law. Like Bheki Cele said we arrest, and we arrest and even killers get bail. Police do their job, and the justice system undoes it, till it happens again which by then is too late. It's the law makers that are ruining the country.”

Rachel Naidoo wrote:

“Lawlessness starts with the youth, they have no sense of direction especially those who have no parental guidance. Watched disruptive behaviour during an examination. This guy seems like his maniac. The youth needs urgent attention and arrests for unlawful behaviour.”

Mellesa Willard commented:

“Where have all these guns come from? We live in a country where the law protects the criminal. Those of us with licensed firearms will go to jail for protecting ourselves but the criminal with an unlicensed firearm will never see the inside of the courtroom because the law does not apply to them.”

Vinnie Mahadeo posted:

“This is terrible. There was another shooting not so long ago of a teacher in Newlands. Guns are too readily available. Bring back the death penalty and implement it in a few of these cases and then see the drop as you will force people to think about the consequences. Stricter control of guns are also important. Sad. Hope this teacher recovers.”

Mth Mdu wrote:

“It's a jungle out here! It all starts with the leaders eg government, community leaders and parents as the saying goes the apple doesn't fall far from its tree. It's hard for our youth to be virtuous while we display immoral behaviour.”

Thulasizwe Mashinini added:

“This is why electronic learning should become a thing, especially for high schools. Limit contact between teachers and wild and crazy high schoolers.”

Learner shoots classmate at Phambili High School in Durban, parent claims school attempted to hide incident

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police are investigating a Grade 10 learner who allegedly shot his fellow classmate at a Durban secondary school. The incident that occurred on Wednesday 1 June at Phambili High School, based in Sea View, left parents reeling in horror and shock.

The incident allegedly happened after two boys had an argument and began fighting. One of the boys then pulled out a gun and shot the other. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the principal of the school, Londa Luthuli, who apparently transported the victim to a hospital, confirmed the incident and said:

“The Department of Education is investigating what transpired at the school.”

