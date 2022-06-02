The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters was cleared of common assault charges against him

Floyd Shivambu was accused of assaulting photographer, Adrian de Kock, at the parliamentary precinct in March 2018

Magistrate Lindiwe Gura ruled that the evidence from the complainant and witnesses was contradictory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu was cleared of common assault charges at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday 1 June.

He was accused of assaulting a Netwerk24 photographer, Adrian de Kock, at the parliamentary precinct on 20 March 2018.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was cleared of common assault charges against a Cape Town photographer. Image: Alexander Joe/AFP & stock image

Source: Getty Images

However, the evidence from the complainant and witnesses was rejected by Magistrate Lindiwe Gura as contradictory. Gura said that one witness had tailored evidence to suit the state’s case, TimesLIVE reported.

De Kock told the court that he took pictures of Shivambu who allegedly told him to delete them as he did not have permission. After refusing to delete the pictures, de Kock claimed that Shivambu and two unknown men attacked him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The photographer was part of the media and was waiting for feedback on Patricia de Lille's DA disciplinary hearing at the time, according to News24.

In a statement released by the EFF, the party said Shivambu will continue to focus on the work of quantitatively and qualitatively building the organisation.

SA divided over ruling

Social media users were either overjoyed with the ruling or left speculating about the judiciary in the country:

Sibusiso Sibanyoni said:

“There was no case at first it was just a joke they should have cleared it a long time ago, Floyd was innocent.”

Lifa El Patron Mageba commented:

“There was never an assault. Just know when you are on a good course, many fools will attempt to derail you.”

Themba Shongwe posted”

“Courts are an EFFs new parliament that's where they live and work.”

Xolani Mtimkulu wrote:

“Now I believe that the courts are really captured.”

Muzi Cele said:

“Now that he's cleared then, Judiciary is said to be captured even if he were to be found guilty then the Judiciary would have been said to be captured as well. South Africans never cease to amaze.”

David Namadingo posted:

“You can’t bring down a good man. Never!”

Franco Sizani added:

“It was a revolutionary touch, not an assault, to begin with.”

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu appears in court over assault case: 'Give him just 20 years'

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Floyd Shivambu in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the first day of his assault trial on Wednesday. Shivambu allegedly assaulted Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock over his refusal to delete pictures of the politician taken near the parliamentary precinct in March 2018.

News24 reported Shivambu pleaded not guilty to the offence, while another person said to have also pounced on de Kock was not charged. Following the incident, the complainant opened a case against Shivambu at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Source: Briefly News