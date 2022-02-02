The EFF's Floyd Shivambu appeared in court for his assault trial in Cape Town after allegedly striking a photographer in 2018

The complainant took to the stand to detail the incident, citing Shivambu became hostile after a picture of him was taken

Shivambu recently drew flack on social media for allegedly "body-shaming" Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour

CAPE TOWN - Economic Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Floyd Shivambu appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the first day of trial in his assault case on Wednesday.

Shivambu allegedly assaulted Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock over his refusal to delete pictures of the politician taken near the parliamentary precinct in March 2018.

News24 reported Shivambu pleaded not guilty to the offence, while another person said to have also ponced on de Kock was not charged. Following the incident, the complainant opened a case against Shivambu at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Taking the stand, de Kock, in his testimony, said he formed part of a group covering the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s disciplinary proceedings against then-Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, who was facing misconduct charges in Parliament.

Insisted pictures be deleted

The court heard that de Kock approached the EFF politician for comment on de Lille's matter. It was at that time that he took several photographs of Shivambu. However, instead of welcoming the journalist's advances, Shivambu insisted the photographs be deleted.

Briefly News understands de Kock stood firm against the request ordering him to delete the photos, adding that they were the property of Media24. A second man appeared and attempted to break a cellphone mounted on the camera, de Kock testified.

Shivambu, who recently drew flack for "body-shaming" the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, according to TimesLIVE, then allegedly clutched the camera to attempt to delete the images himself before a scuffle followed,

"I noticed Shivambu grabbing my neck on the right-hand side. It happened so fast ... I felt like I was getting a neck injury [due to the forceful, rapid back-and-forth movement of the neck]. It felt like I was being throttled," said de Kock.

Locals berate Shivambu's actions

South Africans took to social media to react to the testimony that emerged from the first day of the trial. There was heightened criticism directed at Shivambu and the EFF for harbouring a violent propensity.

@Mudanalwo Mudanalwo wrote:

"Give him just 20 years when he come back he will be straight, he will be respectful."

@Bheki Sibeko said:

"And when he is found guilty they will say the judge is captured and insult him/her."

@Richard Allan Warwick added:

"Nothing will happen to him, it will be deemed acceptable because he is an MP but had it been the other way around it would have been classified as a racist incident."

