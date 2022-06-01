Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu was snazzily dressed for her appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday

The investigating officer, who Ndlovu allegedly wanted to have killed, allegedly communicated with a colleague of the advocate

The defence advocate said he felt uncomfortable continuing in the case and said they will have the matter escalated

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 31 May, spotting a new waist-length hairdo, fresh manicure, and jewellery. The defence team raised concerns about the investigating officer, who Ndlovu allegedly wanted to have killed, communicating with a colleague of the advocate.

The advocate defending Ndlovu said they plan to have the matter escalated. The former police officer faces charges of conspiracy to murder with her co-accused and former cop Nomsa Mudau.

Convicted cop Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court with new hairdo. Image: Stock image & OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The defence advocate said he felt uncomfortable continuing in the case. He claims the complainant, investigating officer Sergeant Benneth Keshi Mabunda, allegedly phoned his colleague and enquired about her personal information, SowetanLIVE reported.

The advocate argued that the behaviour of Sgt Mabunda was unethical. He said the issues are concerning because another colleague was shot and killed while entering her yard. However, the State advocates said the defence should address the manner with the police and not in court. Magistrate Manyathi recommended that the state and defence address the matter.

Sergeant Mabunda, who is allegedly accused of asking for personal information about Legal Aid Advocate Baloyi, said he doesn't know what the defence is talking about, according to News24. He claimed the allegations are false. The matter was postponed to 7 July.

South Africans unimpressed

Social media users were concerned about convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu’s appeared at court:

Tasha Tasha said:

“Where does she get all these things? I thought prison has strict rules and that prisoners wear prison clothes (those orange overalls) and have no connection with the outside world. I mean how does she get to dress up, do her nails etc? What makes her different?”

Lisa O'flattery Van Wyk posted:

“Stop wasting time and money on murders. Bring back the death penalty. Do you think she cared about the people she had killed? Do you think she cares now?? There are better things to spend our money on. Like orphans and education.”

Obakeng Nkadimang wrote:

“This one is too dangerous. She is capable of committing such acts even when she dies and gets cremated.”

Honourable Randela Junior commented:

“Whether they give her 6 or 40 life sentences it doesn't matter, SA prisons are like hotels, they enjoy life more than a normal citizen out on the streets.”

Sellwane Refilwe Khakhau added:

“Ok, this is no longer funny. This is concerning. Why does it seem like our prisons are becoming hostels??”

Convicted cop Rosemary Ndlovu back in court for allegedly plotting 3 more murders, social media reacts

In a related matter, Briefly News reported former police Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly planning three more murders. She has already been convicted for the murders of her six relatives, whom she had killed for insurance purposes, and is servicing six life sentences.

In one case, she allegedly hired a hitman to murder her former boss and investigating officer, while in the second, she planned to kill the ex-husband of her police officer friend, Nomsa Mudau, who is also a co-accused in the case.

Source: Briefly News