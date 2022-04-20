Convicted murderer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday

She is accused of planning the murders of her former boss, her investigating officer and her friend and co-accused's ex-husband

After claiming she did not have enough time to apply for legal representation, the case was postponed

JOHANNESBURG - Former police Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly planning three more murders. She has already been convicted for the murders of her six relatives, whom she had killed for insurance purposes, and is servicing six life sentences.

In one case, she allegedly hired a hitman to murder her former boss and investigating officer, while in the second, she planned to kill the ex-husband of her police officer friend, Nomsa Mudau, who is also a co-accused in the case.

Convicted murderer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is back in court for plotting more murders. Image: Emmanuel Croset/Getty

Source: Getty Images

News24 reported that during the trial, Ndlovu appeared confused when she was questioned about the crimes and claimed she did not have enough time to apply for legal representation. She faces two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Meanwhile, Mudau, who is heavily pregnant, was released on a warning.

Her ex-husband, Justice Mudau, said he lived in constant fear that Mudau would try to kill him. The couple eventually separated and now, Justice raises their children alone. In an interview with TimesLIVE, Justice said his then-wife would have benefited R3 million to R5 million from this death. The case has been postponed to Wednesday 25 May.

Social media finds the lighter side of the case

@Muzi_Ts commented:

“I always sleep with one eye open next to my wife. I don't even eat the food she makes.”

@Mangie51572015 said:

“Can we forgive this lady please, we are all not perfect? She's also a mother.”

@Chris_Mayimele posted:

“I wish Rosemary Ndlovu can start dating all the top management at Eskom. Who's with me?”

@DIVINE227036013 wrote:

“Slay queen is slaying for days.”

@Nkuleh_G added:

“Netflix needs to do a documentary on Rosemary Ndlovu. Stuff like this is definitely made for TV. I refuse to believe that this is the real life. Wow!”

@ChrisExcel102 stated:

“Rosemary Ndlovu’s glow is proof enough that life is more comfortable in prison than outside.”

