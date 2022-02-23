Patrice Motsepe was the chief donor to South Africa's top five political parties, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa

The Political Parties Funding Act demands that all donations received by a political party need to be declared quarterly

The African National Congress was the recipient of the bulk of donations during the 2021/22 financial year

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has released a report that reveals Patrice Motsepe was the largest donor to political parties in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

Motsepe donated a combined R13 million to five different political parties in October alone. These donations were made through Harmony Gold and African Rainbow Minerals, which Motsepe owns.

The IEC's report follows the implementation of the Political Parties Funding Act, which states that parties have to declare all donations and funds received and their sources, TimesLIVE reports.

Patrice Motsepe is the biggest donor to South Africa's top five political parties. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: Getty Images

EFF declares donations for the first time

According to City Press, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have declared the donations they received for the first time since the Political Parties Funding Act came into effect. The party revealed that they received a R3 million donation.

The EFF's donors include Harmony Gold, South African Breweries, African Rainbow Minerals, SN Maseko and 3Sixty Health. Many of these donors also donated to the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ANC received the most out of all 11 political parties who declared the donations they received in the third quarter. Most of the donations received by the ruling party were intended to assist them in paying outstanding salaries to their staff.

Reactions to IEC report revelations

@ZukzFranco remarked:

"And this is a surprise to you? The man is a brother in law. What did you expect? It was part of the lobola fees."

@ZiieRadebe said:

"Well, well, well. If it isn't Cyril's brother in law funding 5 big political parties including the EFF."

@LwaziIsMyName shared:

"It’s only in South Africa where private funding of political parties/ political campaigns is made out to be a big thing."

@thuto_xclsv asked:

"Who is funding DA and VF+?"

@caswellraseleka said:

"Thats where ANC salaries come from."

