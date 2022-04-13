Police officers in Mahikeng are expected to appear at the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape

The two officers allegedly drugged the 20-year-old woman before raping her after she was detained by them

A spokesperson of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said the officers were arrested while at work

NORTH WEST - A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two police officers in Mahikeng, North West. The suspects are expected to appear at the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court after they allegedly drugged and raped the woman.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Two police officers have been arrested on rape charges.

Source: Getty Images

The victim was at her boyfriend’s house when the pair began arguing and called the police. She was detained and handcuffed for malicious damage to property after breaking a window, however along the route to the police station, the officers took a detour, IOL reported.

An Ipid Spokesperson Lizzy Suping said one of the officer’s forced the woman to drink something which made her dizzy before they both raped her. Both officers were arrested while on duty.

Suping reminded the public that if a case of assaulted or raped by a police officer occurs, they can either open a case with the police or they can call Ipid directly, according to SABC News.

South Africans react to the rape allegations

@Thabangmafela_ said:

“Sometimes these police officers they abuse their power of authority. I hope justice will be served.”

@_Af_Ra_Kan posted:

“Bostwana for example has laws that bite. It's because their leaders are NOT criminals, that's why they are serious about crime. SA has been led by criminals in top positions since 1994. And you think crime will end anytime soon. Stop glorifying & voting for criminals.”

@LilGangTz1 commented:

“This country.”

GBV in SA: Kwa-Zulu Natal police officer accused of 2 separate counts of rape

Briefly News previously reported a KwaZulu-Natal teen says she was raped by a local police officer.

The incident allegedly took place on the 13th of June when she had left her home to buy airtime. On her way to the shop, the 15-year old accepted a ride from a police officer who'd offered to transport her and a friend.

Reaching the spaza shop, the perp continued to drive off before stopping at his house and locking the girls inside, even threatening them with murder. He allegedly raped one survivor the following day when he got back from work, News24 reports.

