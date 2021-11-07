GBV in SA: Kwa-Zulu Natal Police Officer Accused of 2 Separate Counts of Rape

A Kwa-Zulu Natal police officer has been accused of raping at least 2 young girls he offered a lift to

He's accused of kidnapping the women and threatening them with murder

One victim was even threatened with her life when she tried to open a case against the policeman

A KwaZulu-Natal teen says she was raped by a local police officer. The incident allegedly took place on the 13th of June when she had left her home to buy airtime.

A KwaZulu-Natal teen says she was raped by a local police officer. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

On her way to the shop, the 15-year old accepted a ride from a police officer who'd offered to transport her and a friend. Reaching the spaza shop, the perp continued to drive off before stopping at his house and locking the girls inside, even threatening them with murder.

He allegedly raped one survivor the following day when he got back from work, News 24 reports.

On 15 June, he dropped her off near her home.

The SABC reports that the very same constable committed another rape. On the 27th of October, he abducted a 16-year-old girl and kept her captive in his home before releasing her a day later.

It's alleged the officer came back to threaten the young girl after she opened a case against him, demanding she withdraws the charges.

The matter is currently under investigation.

High ranking cop goes missing days before his wedding, Mzansi is suspicious

In more SAPS news, Briefly News previously reported that according to an article published by News24, Sergeant Simphiwe Phumlani Lucas Sibiya went missing on Wednesday, 20 October in his home area of Ndikilini in Mbongolwane. The KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to the public to help find the sergeant, who was due to get married on Sunday, 24 October.

In the article, it states that Simphiwe is stationed in Mbongolwane and the last person to see him was his mother at 10 pm on the day he disappeared.

The police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala has requested anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Hadebe on 082 459 1829 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

In a post shared by the South African Police Services (SAPS) on their Facebook page, they urge the public to come forward if they have information regarding the case. It has received a big response from those who are concerned about the sergeant's whereabouts with close to 500 shares and almost 1 000 reactions.

However, the comment section has mixed reactions as some people are praying for his safe return while others are super suspicious and think Simphiwe is trying to avoid getting married.

Let's take a look at a few:

Velisiwe Mpofu:

"Maybe it was a forced marriage, may he return safely."

Mmakopano Seleke:

"What if he wasn't happy with arranged marriage and he is safe with the love of his life. What a coincidence, I doubt he is kidnapped, he is just avoiding something in that marriage....please come back home stay blessed and safe wherever you are."

Chantal Govender:

"Is he avoiding marriage for some reason?"

Unam Yengeni:

"I pray for protection over his life, I pray he comes back unharmed."

Qiniso Buthelezi:

"I pray for your safe return officer."

