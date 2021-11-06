One suspect has been arrested and another killed in a shootout with police in Loate, near Tshwane

Captain Kay Makhubele told Briefly News that cases of attempted murder and an inquest have been opened

More suspects are sought in connection with a spree of other crimes in Loate and the surroundings

PARKTOWN - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers responded to an anonymous tip-off that led to the killing of one suspect and the arrest of another in Loate near Tshwane on Thursday.

According to the information relayed to Briefly News by SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the two are suspected of involvement in various crimes across Gauteng.

SAPS killed one suspect and arrested another following an anonymous tip off in Tshwane. Image: Tshepiso Mametela.

Source: Original

"Officers received information from an anonymous caller about unknown people [travelling] in a suspicious Toyota Quantum on 4 November," said Makhubele.

"When the police arrived at the scene, and upon identifying the vehicle, the suspects attempted to flee in different directions on foot."

Makhubele told Briefly News that the suspects subsequently shot at officers, who, in turn, returned fire, killing one of the suspects.

"One suspect was arrested, and the second one was found with a gunshot wound in the upper body.

"He was certified dead on the scene. A toy gun [was also recovered] next to his body," said Makhubele.

More suspects being sought by SAPS

SAPS have opened a case of attempted murder and are investigating an inquest for the officer-involved shooting death. The other suspect will appear in a Gauteng court in due course.

Makhubele added that the police have launched a manhunt for more suspects, thought to be involved in an online shopping scam in Loate and the surroundings.

Their modus operandi typically involves ordering items online, and once the deliveries arrive, allegedly pounce on the delivery driver before relieving them of all items in the van.

In some instances, the suspects are known to have hijacked the delivery vehicle, according to Makhubele.

