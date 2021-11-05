An elderly woman aged 84 was attacked by robbers in her home who dragged her out of her bed in the early hours of Thursday morning

The attackers burnt the woman's hands and feet with a blowtorch before taking off with her possessions and car

The South African Police Services acted quickly and managed to arrest three of the eight suspects

BRONKHORSTSPRUIT - South African Police Services are on the hunt for eight suspects who broke into an 84-year-old woman's house in Leeufontein, Bronkhorstspruit.

The men ransacked her house and managed to get away with household items as well as her Ford Ranger bakkie.

South Africans cannot believe that an 84-year-old woman was burnt with a blowtorch by robbers. Images: Getting Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place on Thursday morning and the elderly woman was woken up by the robbers after they flashed a blow torch in her facing, waking her up.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says the woman was then dragged out of her bed and her hands and feet blowtorched, according to TimesLIVE. The elderly lady is receiving medical attention.

Police arrest 3 suspects

Makhubela says the police detectives with the help of the K9 Unit and the intelligence team were able to track down three of the eight suspects. They were arrested at around 9:30am on the same day of the robbery, according to The South African.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody and the police managed to retrieve the elderly woman's car as well as some of her stolen possessions.

South Africans angered by the crime against the elderly woman

Social media users were saddened by the ordeal the 84-year-old woman went through. Here are some of their comments:

@BerrinoBasko said:

"There should be prisons and rehabilitation centres. The government should separate the two, seriously. This is beyond now."

@TrrJane said:

"No rehabilitation for that."

@Fundo_dagreat said:

"So they don't do just crime, it has escalated to torture of a frail old lady... Disgusting "

@SavageSavo4 said:

"Criminals are enjoying freedom under the ANC government."

@jerryktsem said:

"According to our stupid Constitution, these guys will be out after just serving a quarter of their sentence, that is if they are ever arrested since this country is a haven for all manner of criminals from anywhere in the world."

