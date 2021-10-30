Cops Kill 2 Suspects in Fatal Shootout in Benoni, 5 More Taken into Custody

The South African Police Service have fatally shot two suspects and arrested a further five

The shootout took place in Benoni in the early hours of Saturday morning after Crime Intelligence received information about a potential crime

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the police's heavy-handed tactics

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service engaged a group of alleged criminals who were reportedly on the way to committing a crime.

A shootout ensued and the police fatally wounded two suspects and took a further five suspects into custody during the early hours of Saturday morning in Benoni.

The police have arrested five suspects after engaging with a group of alleged criminals. Two suspects were fatally wounded. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Police Crime Intelligence officers shared information with other departments about the allegedly planned robbery.

A team of law enforcement agencies consisting of the Hawks, SAPS Highway Patrol Unit, Benoni Tactical Response Team, SAPS Air Wing, Gauteng Saturation Unit, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team and District Operations Team, MDOC CI CIT Team, Tracker Connect, Bad Boyz Security and Vision Tactical Security was established to track down the suspects.

Two cars were intercepted, white Mercedes Benz with four occupants and Silver Grey Polo Vivo with three occupants. When the suspects saw the police they immediately opened fire.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the dramatic event

Mo Kobe:

"Criminals should be treated with a heavy hand. Well done to our law enforcement and the security companies in dealing with these lawless criminals."

Katlego Jack:

"Great job blue brigade it's hard being a Cop in SA never mind those who say negative things it's easy to judge when typing on a smartphone without knowing the feeling of being missed by bullets and being shot at."

Sabelo Hlelokuhle Thembelihle KaMgidi:

"The sad thing is that by Monday they will get bail!!!!

Still blame our judiciary for loving criminals!

Blame the rolling party for not acting against crime!!!!

Feel bad for the police who are risking their life.

We hope our citizens will "VOTE" right ."

Anti crime activist says there's an increase of kidnappings of 'soft targets' in South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the recent kidnappings of four brothers from Polokwane, while they were heading to school last week, has more than shocked South Africans.

The Moti brothers were taken by at least seven men who were armed and have not been heard from since. Their families, friends and the police continue their search for the brothers, however, as it stands there seems to be little new information.

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee says the recent kidnappings are similar to other kidnappings that have been taking place in South Africa for quite some time.

