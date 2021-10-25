A jewellery heist that took place at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Tshwane over the weekend left South Africans without words

Armed robbers entered the mall on Sunday afternoon and two people were left injured after being shot at by the criminals

The South African Polices Services is said to be investigating the robbery but an official statement has not been released

TSHWANE - South Africans are left completely shocked following a robbery at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon, 24 October.

Reports state that the robbers targeted a jewellery store and two people were injured during a shootout at the mall.

The police are looking for two men and a woman who robbed a jewellery store at Menlyn Shopping Centre on Sunday. Images: @Rekordnewspaper & @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

According to TimesLIVE, a security guard was shot by the robbers and a civilian was also caught in the crossfire. Both victims were taken to hospital for further treatment.

SABC News reports that witnesses stated that they heard gunshots coming from inside the mall. The South African Police Services are now on the hunt for the two men and one woman who are responsible for the heist.

Communications and brand manager at Menlyn Mall, Ignatius Sathekge says the mall continued to trade as normal after the police took over the scene to conduct investigations.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says the three robbers entered a jewellery store and demanded jewellery at gunpoint. The shopkeeper was able to press the panic button and alert security, reports IOL.

Sello says the security guard was shot by the robbers after they noticed him approaching. Sello has made an appeal to anyone who may have information to contact the police.

Mzansi reacts to the Menlyn Mall robbery

CCTV footage of the robbers exiting the mall took over social media. The robbers were seen using ramps to drive over spikes and prevent damage to their tyres.

The robbers drove off in a White Golf and a Blue BMW.

The video:

Many people were completely shocked and said that the robbery was terrifying. Other people sent their prayers to the security guard and a civilian who were shot at.

Here's what they had to say:

@xola_dj said:

"As long as we still wearing this mask, it is a great opportunity for hardcore criminals to hide behind these masks. It's festive time and criminals have always new ideas to do crime we need to be more vigilant out there.#menlyn"

@joumasepost said:

"CCTV IS USELESS all it provides is a clip for us to see how things went down but you can barely see the suspects and this happens with all 98% of the videos we just put it to feel better but the truth is criminals know you can't see shit from the footage."

@MambheleM said:

"This robbery shooting may seem like an isolated incident but in actual fact, all South Africans are not safe. Again, our government failed us... #menlyn"

@Lawrencesibiya8 said:

"#MENLYN Mall I feel sorry for the Security Officers / Guards who are guarding that building, always helpful & earning slave salaries #MenlynRobbery"

