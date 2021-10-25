Sergeant Simphiwe Sibiya went missing just four days before his wedding and now there is a widespread search looking for the young man

The sergeant lives in Mbongolwane in KwaZulu-Natal and the last person to see him was his mother

The KZN SAPS is urgently appealing to the public to help find Simphiwe and people from around Mzansi are praying for his safe return, however others are suspicious

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to an article published by News24, Sergeant Simphiwe Phumlani Lucas Sibiya went missing on Wednesday, 20 October in his home area of Ndikilini in Mbongolwane. The KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to the public to help find the sergeant, who was due to get married on Sunday, 24 October.

Saffas are praying for the Sergeant's safe return after he went missing last week. Image: SAPS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the article, it states that Simphiwe is stationed in Mbongolwane and the last person to see him was his mother at 10pm on the day he disappeared .

The police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala has requested anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Hadebe on 082 459 1829 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

In a post shared by the South African Police Services (SAPS) on their Facebook page, they urge the public to come forward if they have information regarding the case. It has received a big response from those who are concerned about the sergeant's whereabouts with close to 500 shares and almost 1 000 reactions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, the comment section has mixed reactions as some people are praying for his safe return while others are super suspicious and think Simphiwe is trying to avoid getting married.

Let's take a look at a few:

Velisiwe Mpofu:

"Maybe it was a forced marriage, may he return safely."

Mmakopano Seleke:

"What if he wasn't happy with arranged marriage and he is safe with the love of his life. What a coincidence, I doubt he is kidnapped, he is just avoiding something in that marriage....please come back home stay blessed and safe wherever you are."

Chantal Govender:

"Is he avoiding marriage for some reason?"

Unam Yengeni:

"I pray for protection over his life, I pray he comes back unharmed."

Qiniso Buthelezi:

"I pray for your safe return officer."

Missing doctor found dead, investigation to continue

In othe news, Briefly News previously reported that Doctor Ayanda Dlamini's family began to panic when she booked off work shortly after attending an interview in Chatsworth.

Her cell phone had been turned off and she was had been seen driving between Ballito and Verulam over the weekend with a man at the wheel.

Reports also indicate that she was in the car with another male in the back seat, according to Reaction Unit South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za