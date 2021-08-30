The South African Police Service has confirmed that a missing doctor has been found following her disappearance on Friday

Her family became concerned after she failed to return home after booking off work suddenly

The police say that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance in still under investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Doctor Ayanda Dlamini's family began to panic when she booked off work shortly after attending an interview in Chatsworth.

Her cell phone had been turned off and she was had been seen driving between Ballito and Verulam over the weekend with a man at the wheel. Reports also indicate that she was in the car with another male in the back seat according to Reaction Unit South Africa.

Ayanda Dlamini went missing on Friday but has since been found. Photo credit: @ReactionUnitSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Her family received a call from a man using her cellphone stating that she had booked into a lodge in Esnembe, KZN.

They contacted the police when they were unable to locate her. IOL has since reported that she had been found. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that she had been reunited with her family.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, her disappearance is still being investigated.

Video of drunk SANDF member takes odd twist, soldier missing since July

A viral video of a drunk soldier surfaced on social media. The video shows the man swaying on his feet in front of a busy shopping centre. A guard ushers the man to Tshwane metro police officers.

The SANDF said that they are working with the authorities to get more information about the incident. The SANDF said that the soldier displayed "disgraceful behaviour".

Sowetan Live reported that the SANDF has confirmed that the soldier in the video has been missing since July this year.

Yoh: Video of attempted Johannesburg hijacking, Mzansi super spooked

A video of an attempted hijacking in Lonehill, Johannesburg has caused a stir on social media. It seems the thieves had followed the owners of a luxury SUV to the front gate of their apartment complex.

According to video footage, the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Friday, 20 August. The car owners wait outside the complex gate before being rammed in by the driver of a white Toyota Corolla behind them.

Source: Briefly.co.za