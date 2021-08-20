Video of Drunk SANDF Member Takes Odd Twist, Soldier Missing Since July

A video of a drunken soldier has gone viral and the SANDF has confirmed that the man in the video has gone AWOL

He is seen swaying in the video in front of a busy shopping centre before being ushered towards the police

The SANDF has described the soldier's behaviour as "disgraceful" and plan to charge him in a Court of Military Justice

A viral video of a drunk soldier surfaced on social media. The video shows the man swaying on his feet in front of a busy shopping centre. A guard ushers the man to Tshwane metro police officers.

The SANDF said that they are working with the authorities to get more information about the incident. The SANDF said that the soldier displayed "disgraceful behaviour".

The SANDF has said that the soldier in the video has gone AWOL. Photo credit: @koko_matshela

Sowetan Live reported that the SANDF has confirmed that the soldier in the video has been missing since July this year.

Defence Web reported that the SANDF plans on charging the soldier in a Court of Military Justice for being absent without leave (AWOL).

Social media users react to video of drunken soldier

@AdvisorMbi:

"Surely there must be staff well-being services he can access at work. He is not doing himself any favour. We all go through challenges in life and how you respond to such is very important."

@TsonoM:

"Just like that, he loses his job. Whoever recorded this did country duty."

@Mapudi13:

"People go through a lot on a personal level. They should start looking into only wearing uniforms only when they arrive at work and remove them when leaving work premises. So it doesn’t reflect on work."

@koko_matshela:

"At the same time, there is a need to understand the working conditions and life issues they go through. In my thinking, there is the absence of acquaintance to behavioural understanding looking at the state of affairs in that discipline."

