Fitness Failure: Viral Video of Soldier Struggling Has Divided Mzansi

A social media user uploaded a video of a soldier who struggled to climb into the back of a military truck

Despite getting help from another soldier, the trooper was unable to lift themselves into the vehicle

Social media users took to the comment section to defend the soldier and to complain about the standards of the SANDF

A video uploaded to the popular social media platform Twitter by Greg Davies in July has gone viral.

The video shows an SANDF soldier struggling to climb into the back of a truck. Even with the help of another soldier, the trooper is unable to pull themselves up.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed in South Africa following the violent unrest. Photo credit: @SANationalDefenceForce

The people taking the video are laughing hilariously and commenting on the failed attempts.

Social media users loved the video and took to the comment section to react:

@Nico_Grobbelaar:

"I might have laughed if it was not so sad….what has become of our once very proud and effective military. Die Vader behoed ons dat ons onsself tog nooit midde in ‘n militêre offensief bevind nie, nie met hierdie parate weermag nie, sal hulle graag wil sien in vuur-in-beweging."

@missymitchqi:

"Just another depressing dreadful African scenario. It is no wonder the world views Africa with such disdain as a dark hopeless continent!"

@TshepoFSs:

"This would be me if I was in the SANDF shame.

I'd get deployed every chance I get, and run in the opposite direction when 16-year-old rebels come to attack us, then come back to SA and buy a Golf 7 GTi to stunt on ya'll."

@gertvannieker10:

"Just imagine this lot defending SA against the Russian Black Berets! Sorry the Russian intelligence KNOWS and they will send their Girl Guides-but just 10% of that division!"

@JacobDumbSnake:

"It is all about the drop in standards. How on earth can a person with a physique like that be accepted into the army? In any form of armed forces? Nowhere in the world would this be acceptable. Only in South Africa."

Some social media users defended the soldier and called people out for body shaming

@BuliTM:

"So you are going to judge the whole of SANDF ( Air Force, Navy and Military) by a few millitary personnel?"

@Alley09461562:

"The SADF has employees from their early twenties to late 50's. Ageing is a reality of life and you don't need to run to be the best soldier, your mind is also a tool. Their departments have administrators, lawyers, cooks technicians etc. It's clearly not a volatile area they're in."

@MhlekaziTim:

"Body shaming #SANDF is very patriotic neh? Just 2 weeks ago we were begging the president to deploy them to protect us and now we body shame them."

Mzansi divided over pictures of sleeping and overweight cops

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a collage of pictures was shared on social media showing police officers asleep on duty. Other pictures showed them being grossly overweight. The images stirred strong but divided reactions among social media users.

Some believe that the photographer had an agenda behind sharing the pictures. They believed that the images dehumanised the police officers. Others, however, felt that the images highlighted the problem South Africa faces with incompetent cops. They believed that cops need to be fit and alert, especially while on duty. Facebook user Kanti Simelane said:

"When analysing these pictures do not forget the intention of the photographer. In my view the photographer wanted to present these officers as ineffective... we do not know the whole story... am not sold!"

