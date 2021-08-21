Yoh: Video of Attempted Johannesburg Hijacking, Mzansi Super Spooked

Video footage of an attempted hijacking in Lonehill, Jonahhesburg is making the rounds on social media

The shocking clip reveals a group of men attempting to hijack a luxury SUV outside an unidentified apartment complex

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the clip

A video of an attempted hijacking in Lonehill, Johannesburg has caused a stir on social media. It seems the thieves had followed the owners of a luxury SUV to the front gate of their apartment complex.

, the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Friday, 20 August. The car owners wait outside the complex gate before being rammed in by the driver of a white Toyota Corolla behind them.

Two armed men then step out of the vehicle. The SUV driver, however, does not give in to the thieves easily and quickly reverses the vehicle before ending up back on the main road.

The short clip suggests the hijackers tried to pursue the victims.

South Africans headed to the comments section and were super shocked by the clip. One thoughtful social media user shared some useful advice for anyone hoping to prevent a hijacking.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@van_vuyo said:

"I hope the owner of the SUV did not get injured or worse?.... the best reaction in that situation is to submit to the criminals, save your life."

@TWHlongwa said:

"Estates/Complexes should have armed guards. What's the point of having such security when thieves can come and rob you entering your premises? These bastards know security guards are not armed. We can't live like this."

@AntonRessel said:

"I think it's time we started giving mandatory life sentences for any crimes involving guns. It's enough already. #CrimeStats #hijack."

@vnwaneri said:

"Yusuf I believe we should learn from this:

1. Do no be a sitting duck at the gate you visiting at 9.30pm

2. Ring bell, move back to create a space for escape

3. Be vigilant of surrounding, put car in reverse to confuse any would be attacker.

May we continue to be protected."

@Prof_Mohale said:

"Isn't it supposed to be "attempted highjacking" as it seems like they failed in their attempt to hijack the vehicle?"

@Angozo5 said:

"Seems the camera operator was enjoying watching the video... Why didn't they call the police or security for a help."

