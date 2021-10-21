The Moti family are devastated after four brothers were kidnapped on 20 October while on their way to school

The boys were being transported by a driver employed by the family when two vehicles with seven kidnappers opened fire and proceeded to abduct the boys

Saffas from around the country are shocked by the rare incident and are praying for the Moti boys' safe return

Nazim and Shakira Moti from Limpopo are going through every parent's worst nightmare. Their four sons, Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6), were kidnapped on Wednesday, 20 October in Polokwane.

Saffas are praying for the safe return of the Moti brothers, who were kidnapped on 20 October. Image: The Moti Brothers/IOL and ECR

The incident took place while their driver was transporting them to school. According to an article published by IOL, it is understood that there were seven kidnappers in two cars who adducted the boys at the Tzaneen bypass.

The driver was left at the scene and the vehicle they travelling in was hijacked and was later found abandoned - it was a silver BMW.

In another article published by ECR, Limpopo police spokesperson Motlalefa Mojalefa says more details have emerged about the horrific event. He clarified:

“Immediately when this happened, they [the suspects] then took two different directions. A vehicle with the kids took the direction north and the one that took the cellphone and watches of the victims took direction south. The watches and phones were dropped in Flora Park, Polokwane.”

For reasons that have not been made public, the family believes it's a ransom situation although no calls have yet been made by the criminals.

Mojapelo has appealed to the public to please come forward if they have any information regarding the case. The contact number for the 24-hour Crime Stop service is 0860 010 111.

Journalist Yusuf Abramjee shared the story to his Twitter page with the caption:

"Let’s keep the Moti siblings in our prayers. They were kidnapped in Polokwane yesterday. Kidnappings have become a major problem in South Africa and these gangs are dangerous."

Saffas are praying for the boys' safe return

Saffas from around the country have responded to his post and hope and pray that the boys will return safely home soon.

@qurqurqo:

"Once I get the money I'm definitely leaving this country. I pray to God these kids are found safe."

@ILoveThembi:

"Father God, please intervene in this matter and reach even unto the uttermost. Where evil abounds, Your Grace abounds much more. Please keep the family and the boys, in Jesus' name. Amen."

@Beam10550983:

"I pray for their safety and to be back home soon unharmed. Praying for their parents & their relatives/loved ones."

@SCE42653766:

"This is the pain I don't want to experience in my life as parent, whoever did this was wrong if it is about what they think is good to deal with their parents. They did wrong we can fight or have misunderstanding but not with my children, they don't know anything."

@MotsepeAlicia:

"We pray for their safe return. I can only imagine how afraid they must feel and how traumatic this is for them and their parents."

@rosemahomed:

"Our prayers are with the Moti Khamissa family. Allah is merciful. Hold the thought. Our children must be home safe. To the police force, especially Bheki Cele, stop slumbering. Our country is burning!!!!"

