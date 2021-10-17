Birthday Party Nightmare: 1 Dead, 7 Injured in Drive by Mitchells Plain Shooting

One person has died and 7 others injured in a drive-by shooting that took place in Mitchells Plain

According to reports, occupants of a green Honda fired shots randomly at guests of a birthday party

Police are calling on potential witnesses to come forward with any more information

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The community of Mitchells Plain has been struck by tragedy following a mass shooting. According to reports, at least one person has been fatally harmed and 7 others badly wounded after occupants of a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a party.

They then fled the scene.

The community of Mitchells Plain has been struck by tragedy following a mass shooting. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place at around 8'oclock on Saturday evening. The youngest of the casualties was only 5 years old, News 24 reports.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut has also confirmed the death of a 24-year-old woman. He's pleading with residents to come forward with any further information, eNCA reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Tjo": Max's Lifestyle owner Mqadi saved by the cell, iPhone 12 stops bullet

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that an iPhone 12 is responsible for stopping the bullet that was intended to kill Max Mqadi, the owner of the popular shisanyama restaurant Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban.

The incident happened on Thursday when Mqadi was attacked by unknown assailants after he had closed shop and had been driving.

According to the police, the 51-year-old entrepreneur was on a phone call at the time of the incident and has since been hospitalised.

Mzansi social media has been abuzz since the story unfolded. Briefly News understands an iPhone is now at the centre of the restaurant owner managing to dodge a bullet following the harrowing ordeal.

A Twitter user, @sthabiso_za, shared images of the mobile device, stating that Mqadi would've been within inches of his life if not for the phone.

The tweet read:

"Apparently, Max Mqadi was saved by his phone. Sikufisela ukululama ngokukhulu ukushesha (We wish you a speedy recovery), brother."

The tweet attracted over 8 000 likes, close to 3 000 retweets, and nearly 400 comments as Saffas reacted to the disturbing incident.

Shock ripples across the socials

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the loud reactions.

@sshanron wrote:

"That's bullsh*t, God saved his life not stupid iPhone."

@LifestyleZ18 said:

"That's probably an iPhone. Heard it saved another guy. Apparently, when his smart watch recorded [an] unusual heartbeat, it automatically connected with the phone, so the phone sent an SOS to one of the family members and emergency numbers. I was impressed."

@Clibo_sa1 added:

"How much is [the] iPhone 12, I need a bigger one."

Source: Briefly.co.za