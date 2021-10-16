Shauwn Mkhize Reacts to Attempted Hit On Her Close Friend, Max Mqadi

Shauwn Mkize has shared her shock and surprise at the attempted hit on Max Mqadi

The two are close friends and she took to social media to send her condolences following the attack and wished him a speedy recovery

Social media users shared Mhize's sentiment and wished the owner of Max's Lifestyle all the best while he healed in the hospital

Shauwn Mkhize has reacted to the shocking news of the attempted hit on the owner of Max's Lifestyle, Max Mqadi.

He was accosted by two unknown males outside his restaurant. They opened fire on him and wounded him.

Shauwn Mkhize was shocked that her close friend was almost killed.

Source: Instagram

Mqadi was able to drive himself to Florida Road in Durban where he flagged down officers who helped him reach a hospital.

He is in stable condition following the incident. MaMkhize shared a touching message on Instagram.

Social media users reacted to Mkhize's reaction

mrs_jamesnee:

"May God's holy fire consumes whatever is consuming himand May His mercy and healing power be upon him"

mtilo.mkhwanazi:

"Uphole brother Max, KZN is with you in prayers❤️uphole bhuti."

it_baxolile:

"Amen...to that he will survive this. UNkulunkulu akavumanga speed recovery to Uncle Max."

"Tjo": Max's Lifestyle owner Mqadi saved by the cell, iPhone 12 stops bullet from penetrating

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an iPhone 12 is responsible for stopping the bullet that was intended to kill Max Mqadi, the owner of the popular shisa nyama restaurant Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban.

The incident happened on Thursday when Mqadi was attacked by unknown assailants after he had closed shop and had been driving.

According to the police, the 51-year-old entrepreneur was on a phone call at the time of the incident and has since been hospitalised.

Mzansi social media has been abuzz since the story unfolded. Briefly News understands an iPhone is now at the centre of the restaurant owner managing to dodge a bullet following the harrowing ordeal.

Max Mqadi gains tons of support from locals after being shot

In a recently published news story, Briefly News reported that Mqadi has been hospitalised after being shot on Thursday evening.

Police revealed that Mqadi was attacked by anonymous gunmen while leaving the restaurant. Details surrounding the incident are sketchy, but it is alleged that Mqadi was shot numerous times as he left the Umlazi V section establishment.

SAPS Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker stated that Mqadi managed to drive to safety in Florida Road before seeking assistance.

Naicker revealed that Mqadi was transported to a nearby hospital and that he is currently in stable condition. #MaxMqadi has been trending on social media since news broke of the incident.

According to The Witness, Umlazi police are currently probing a case of attempted murder. Mqadi is known as a local hero as he worked hard to turn a little butchery into one of Mzansi's most popular restaurants and tourist attractions.

Source: Briefly.co.za