South African social media users are reeling as news broke that local hero Max Mqadi was shot numerous times by unknown assailants

The 51-year-old was leaving his restaurant - Max's Lifestyle - in Umlazi's V section when the gunmen opened fire on him

Police confirmed that Mqadi was able to drive himself to safety in Durban's famous Florida Road where he managed to gain assistance before being hospitalised

DURBAN - 51-year-old Max Mqadi, the owner of Shisanyama restaurant Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban, has been hospitalised after being shot on Thursday evening. Police revealed that Mqadi was attacked by anonymous gunmen while leaving the restaurant.

Although details surrounding the incident are scarce, it is alleged that Mqadi was shot at numerous times as he left the Umlazi V section establishment. SAPS Spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker stated that even though Mqadi was shot, he managed to drive to safety in Florida Road before he sought assistance.

Naicker revealed that Mqadi was transported to a nearby hospital and that he is currently in stable condition. #MaxMqadi has been trending on social media since news broke of the traumatising incident.

Local hero Max Mqadi has been shot and is currently in hospital, according to numerous reports. Image: @ZinhleMqadi1

Source: Twitter

According to The Witness, Umlazi Police are currently probing a case of attempted murder. Mqadi is known as a local hero as he worked hard to turn a little butchery into one of Mzansi's most popular restaurants and tourist attractions.

A report by IOL revealed that Zinhle, Mqadi's daughter, used Twitter to express how she was feeling about the shocking incident.

News of Mqadi's shooting has Mzansi disturbed

@NDUMEECO shared:

"Max Mqadi the owner of "Max's Lifestyle". He was shot outside his establishment but luckily he managed to drive all the way to the hospital. I wish him a speedy recovery..."

@Vincent_Biyela tweeted:

"Every time I've been to ka Max I've always seen Max Mqadi just chilling at the parking lot talking to some people with no bodyguards on site. Could tell the dude was comfortable in his neighbourhood. It's sad now cause he won't be comfortable anymore."

@bantu_bhunganee wrote:

"Max Mqadi will remain the best businessman in Durban ever. Get well soon Max."

@Kgauza_SM asked:

"Who wants to kill Max Mqadi? Haai, the criminality in RSA."

@SanSanele said:

"A speedy recovery to Max Mqadi."

@KoalaneMotaung added:

"Kanti what's going on in this country? Speedy recovery Max Mqadi."

