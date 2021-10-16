An iPhone came to the owner of Max's Lifestyle, Max Mqadi's rescue after he was allegedly shot on Thursday

The alleged assassination attempt happened outside Mqadi's establishment after he had gotten into his car

South Africans have rushed to social media to react to the daring incident and the phone at the centre of it all

An iPhone 12 is responsible for stopping the bullet that was intended to kill Max Mqadi, the owner of the popular shisanyama restaurant Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban.

The incident happened on Thursday when Mqadi was attacked by unknown assailants after he had closed shop and had been driving.

The bullet that was meant to kill Maz Mqadi instead got stuck in his phone. Image: @sthabiso_za, @charleskgari.

According to the police, the 51-year-old entrepreneur was on a phone call at the time of the incident and has since been hospitalised.

Mzansi social media has been abuzz since the story unfolded. Briefly News understands an iPhone is now at the centre of the restaurant owner managing to dodge a bullet following the harrowing ordeal.

A Twitter user, , shared images of the mobile device, stating that Mqadi would've been within inches of his life if not for the phone.

The tweet read:

"Apparently, Max Mqadi was saved by his phone. Sikufisela ukululama ngokukhulu ukushesha (We wish you a speedy recovery), brother."

The tweet attracted over 8 000 likes, close to 3 000 retweets, and nearly 400 comments as Saffas reacted to the disturbing incident.

Shock ripples across the socials

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the loud reactions.

@sshanron wrote:

"That's bullsh*t, God saved his life not stupid iPhone."

@LifestyleZ18 said:

"That's probably an iPhone. Heard it saved another guy. Apparently, when his smart watch recorded [an] unusual heartbeat, it automatically connected with the phone, so the phone sent an SOS to one of the family members and emergency numbers. I was impressed."

@Clibo_sa1 added:

"How much is [the] iPhone 12, I need a bigger one."

Max Mqadi gains tons of support from locals after being shot

