Police authorities in Delhi, Ohio, US have found the vehicle of a family who had gone missing in the year 2002 in a river

The SUV vehicle belonged to a 26-year-old woman identified as Stephanie Van Nguyen 'disappeared' 19 years ago

The search for the missing woman and her two kids had died down years ago but was reopened by the police department

Delhi Police, Ohio in US have finally found a vehicle of a mum that has been missing for close to 20 years.

CNN reports that a woman named Stephanie Van Nguyen has been missing with her two kids since 2002 after embarking on a 'journey' in the said car.

The recently recovered car is a green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

The 26-year-old woman was said to have left a note when she embarked on the ill-fated journey with her 4-year-old daughter Kristina and 3-year-old son John.

The note she left says she was going for a drive in the Ohio River.

The vehicle was found 50 feet below the river's surface

A report by Daily Mail has it that the vehicle was found 50 feet below the river's surface and 300 feet from the riverbank thanks to the combined dive efforts of Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

While it is reported that three unique objects were recovered along with the vehicle, police authorities are investigating to find out if the three persons were in the vehicle when it plunged into the river.

A statement by the Delhi Township Police Department on its official page affirmed that investigations into the matter was reopened 6 months ago years after the case was abandoned.

