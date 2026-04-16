A South African-born farmer, Jason Bartlett, has expressed gratitude for his life in Alabama in a social media video post on X

Bartlett also praised Donald Trump for allowing South Africans to come into the country and help make the United States great

His video sparked mixed reactions, as many Americans welcomed him to the country, but other users criticised his claims

Hason Bartlett, a South African-born farmer in the US, said he was grateful to live in a civilised nation. Image: @Jason2bartlett/ Matthias Balk

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ALABAMA- A South African-born farmer now living in the United States of America has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for his new life.

Jason Bartlett, a South African farmer and activist, shared a video on the social media app, expressing gratitude for the safety of his new surroundings.

Bartlett also had praise for US President Donald Trump for allowing white South Africans in the country to make it great again.

Bartlett thankful to be in a ‘civilised’ nation

In his video, Bartlett said there was nothing that would make a person more grateful than a beautiful spring Alabama morning. With his iced coffee in hand, Bartlett showed off his surroundings while discussing how safe he felt.

“Just being grateful for living in a civilised, peaceful nation again, where I'm not discriminated against. I'm not hated based on the colour of my skin,” he said.

He added that all this was because President Trump let white South Africans come into the country to make it great again.

Jason Bartlett thanked Donald Trump for allowing white South Africans into the country. Image: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Bartlett’s history of commenting on South Africa

Bartlett is no stranger to commenting on life in South Africa, having moved to the USA in 2019. Across his social media platforms, he describes himself as a refugee or asylum seeker fleeing violence, farm attacks, and anti-white discrimination.

In late 2019–early 2020, he promoted and undertook the ‘Buffalo Boer Walk’, which was a long-distance walk/cycle across the US to raise awareness about South African farm murders.

According to The Express Tribune, he reportedly raised between $16K–$24K during the walk but faced significant criticism for not fully completing the journey as promised.

In the past, he’s also got support from Elon Musk, who has shared his videos about South Africa.

Bartlett’s post sparks mixed reactions

Bartlett’s video sparked mixed reactions, with many Americans welcoming him to the US, while a few South Africans criticised his comments about the country.

@Sibusis45601900 stated:

“America will never know peace because of her crimes.”

@sven141 said:

“Happy to have you here, welcome.”

@fiona_ofTexas exclaimed:

“We wish we had more here, but I’m thrilled we have the guys who have helped our local farms.”

@Gary122474 said:

“Welcome. Let’s make sure you never have to leave again. MS boy.”

@bellaalex1212 added:

“Welcome, and we are beyond happy to have you and your family.”

@Jayinvgenius said:

“And we are glad to have you. In fact, white South Africans are the only immigrants I want to see in my country.”

@Loverance9 fired back:

“Nice. Just make sure you don’t come back.”

@WolfPackZw stated:

“Scammer this one. The victim card on the ready.”

Other stories about Afrikaners in America

Briefly News has reported that numerous white South Africans have shared videos of their new lives in the USA.

South Africans were not impressed by a video showing Afrikaners who have resettled in the United States receiving assistance from the government.

A South African woman inspired Mzansi with her apartment and success in the United States.

A proudly Afrikaans-speaking lady working in the US showed off her fancy neighbourhood, full of big homes and quiet spots.

Source: Briefly News