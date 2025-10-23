South African Woman Inspires Mzansi with Her Apartment and Success in the US

A young South African woman in the US celebrated her achievements, including a new apartment and car, inspiring many with her success story

A young South African woman living in the United States has left Mzansi peeps feeling inspired after sharing a video celebrating her achievements abroad.

A South African woman living in America flaunted her brand new apartment, new car, and three sources of income in a TikTok celebration.

In the clip, the proud lady who goes by the TikTok handle @jessicaworldwide can be seen dancing joyfully in her newly secured apartment, expressing gratitude for how far she has come.

She expressed that she had bagged a stylish new apartment and her brand-new car. @jessicaworldwide shared that she now has three sources of income, a milestone that many viewers praised as a testament to hard work while living in a foreign country.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Just a South African girlie living in America."

South African social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages as they praised her for her impressive achievements, while others expressed admiration for her independence.

The video that was uploaded by the TikTok user @jessicaworldwide on 25 April 2025 has since gone viral, inspiring many South Africans.

What is the cost of living in America?

According to Numbeo, a family of four would spend, excluding rent, 73,895.0R (4,238.1$) each month. A single person's monthly expenses, not including rent, are projected to be 20,488.1R (1,175.0$). The average cost of living is 98.7% greater in the United States than in South Africa.

The average difference between rent in the US and South Africa is 239.4%.

A South African woman living in the United States of America posed in a TikTok video.

Mzansi claps for the SA lady living in the US and her achievements

People took to the comments section to rave over the South African woman based in America's achievements, saying:

Johnnyhamilton57 said:

"Congratulations, but don't overextend yourself; they may crash this economy at any time."

Eluv simply added:

"Flawless."

Nipplehead expressed:

"Congratulations, great, it's your time to shine."

Bernard replied:

"Be proud, lil sis, live a queens life 'cause you deserve it G-NARD."

Ricardo Clarke commented:

"Nice! Queen got to eat 😍."

Watch the video below:

