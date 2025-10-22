A Mzansi woman's viral TikTok video showcased her life a week before payday, revealing the struggles of making ends meet

From empty sauce bottles to nearly finished dish soap, the woman's tour of her home sparked relatability and laughter

South Africans commiserate over month-end struggles, sharing their own experiences and coping mechanisms in the comments section

A South African woman took to social media to showcase what her life looked like just a week before payday.

A woman revealed what life was like in her household one week before payday. Image: @mbalizana

In the now-viral clip, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mbalizana gave viewers a candid tour of her home, revealing the telltale signs of the dreaded final stretch before salaries hit. The first thing she showed was an empty bottle of Sweet Boy sauce, followed by a toilet paper roll that had run out.

@mbalizana then went on to showcase her nearly finished dishwashing liquid and an empty honey container.

Her fridge, too, reflected the struggle. With only a few pieces of meat, a half-empty jar of sauce, and a few leftovers. While taking to her TikTok caption, @mbalizana simply said.

"Just jokes 😭."

People quickly rushed to the comment section, admitting they could fully relate to her experience. Many joked that they, too, were "on the same boat" and counting down the days until payday. Others praised her for keeping a sense of humour through it all, saying her honesty perfectly captured the reality faced by many working-class South Africans each month.

The light-hearted clip was posted on 21 October 2025 and was widely shared across social media, not only for its humour but also for its authenticity.

With the TikTok user @mbalizana's video gaining traction on the internet, reminding many South Africans, the week before payday means stretching every last bit, finding creative ways, and laughing through the struggle.

A woman in South Africa flexed her makeup in a TikTok video. Image: @mbalizana

SA can relate to women's month-end struggles

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the month-end struggles, saying:

Peshy said:

"Lapho I don't even have transport money for next week."

Hopemaja31 expressed:

"At least you have meat, I am only left with vegetables, 😏🥺, from tomorrow I am a vegetarian."

Dreaded stated:

"Last night I was counting pieces of chicken I’m left with 😭."

Mbali replied:

"On Monday, kene ke short ka R10 for transport 😂 imagine."

Katlegokatz1 commented:

"I only have carrots and beetroot in my fridge."

Graceey simply said:

"Survival mode😅😅😅."

