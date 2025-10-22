A South African woman shared a video of herself preparing a unique dish called "pap jollof," a creative twist on the popular West African meal

The lady replaced the traditional dish of rice with maize meal, sparking a debate online about the fusion of two distinct African dishes

The TikTok video gained massive attention, with viewers praising the woman's confidence and creativity, while others joked about the unusual combination

Hebanna! Pap has been making waves in South Africa, and this woman has Mzansi buzzing yet again after she posted a video of herself preparing a unique dish she called pap jollof, a creative twist on the popular West African meal.

A woman in Johannesburg shared her pap jollof recipe in a video, causing a huge stir online. Image: @harppiness

Source: TikTok

The video that she shared under her TikTok handle @harppiness quickly gained attention online, leaving many amazed by her unexpected but inventive take on the dish.

In the viral clip, @harppiness is seen preparing her sauce using onions, tomatoes, spices, and spring onions. She explained that instead of using rice, the traditional base for jollof opted for maize meal instead.

Jollof is a rice dish from West Africa, and it is very popular in Nigeria. Although its ingredients and preparation techniques vary by location, it is usually made using long-grain rice, tomatoes, chilis, onions, spices, and occasionally other vegetables and/or meat in a single pot.

@harppiness decided to twist it around in her own way by replacing it with pap. After cooking the sauce to perfection, she added maize meal and mixed everything to form her version of pap jollof.

Her confidence and creativity impressed many viewers, while others were surprised by the bold fusion of two distinct African dishes. Some social media users praised her for experimenting with flavours, while others cracked jokes.

The video that was posted on 22 October 2025 by the TikTok user @harppiness, who is located in Johannesburg, sparked a debate online.

A woman in South Africa went viral online over her various pap recipes. Image: @harppiness

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to woman's pap and jollof

People took to the comments to express their thoughts on the young lady's pap jollof, saying:

User said:

"Pap will never forget 2025."

MJ added:

"Justice for pap."

HleHle expressed:

"I think this will be nice with eggs."

Grumpy Villain commented:

"I think this would slap, actually."

Kamo expressed:

"I’ve been through a lot this year, but pap has been through worse😭."

Watch the video below:

