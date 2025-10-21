"They Must Ban You": SA Reacts as Mzansi Woman Showcases How She Makes Pap Pies

A young woman in Mzansi has gone viral on social media after sharing a creative recipe video featuring pap pies

The dish is a unique blend of traditional South African pap and a modern pie-style twist, with a hearty sausage and vegetable filling

South Africans have reacted with mixed feelings to the recipe, with some praising the creativity and others expressing scepticism or humour

A young woman has set the internet ablaze by sharing a creative recipe video showing how she makes pap pies.

A woman unveiled her pap pie recipe in a TikTok video. Image: Happy Ness

Source: TikTok

The unique dish, which blends the traditional pap with a modern pie-style twist, quickly went viral as South Africans reacted with mixed feelings over the interesting presentation.

In the video, posted by the young lady herself on her Facebook account, Happy Ness, she began cheerfully saying:

"Today we are making pap pies."

She then explained that she didn’t have mince, so she decided to use sausage instead. She demonstrated how she removed the sausage from its plastic casing before placing it into a heated pan.

Happy Ness then went on to add onions, carrots, potatoes, garlic, tomato paste, water, and a variety of spices, allowing the mixture to simmer. She explained that one needs to make sure that the mixture is cooked "until the potatoes are soft."

The hearty filling looked rich and flavourful once it was ready, making it the perfect match for her pap-based crust.

While the filling cooked, Happy Ness began preparing her pap on the side, as she showcased in the video that she uploaded on 20 October 2025 on social media.

She ensured that the pap was cooked perfectly and had the right texture to hold its shape. Once ready, Happy Ness transferred the pap onto her kitchen board, moulding it into a pie-like shape and filling it with the sausage and vegetable mixture.

To finish off, she carefully placed the pies into her air fryer, setting the timer for 20 to 25 minutes until they turned golden and crisp on the outside.

South Africans expressed their admiration and curiosity as the clip went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. The content creator Happy Ness's pap pie recipe showcased her creativity and celebrated the South African culinary flair as she turned a humble everyday meal into a proudly local delicacy.

Why is pap nutritional for the body?

A classic West African dish prepared from fermented grains is called pap, or akamu. Many cultures consider it a staple because of its nutritional richness and adaptability. It can be produced from a variety of grains, such as corn, millet, or sorghum, and is comparable to porridge. According to Mysasun pap/akamu is high in minerals, vitamins, and carbs.

It is a healthy choice for people of all ages because it provides vital nutrients, including potassium, magnesium, and selenium. Pap/akamu is especially helpful for nursing moms and infants. It is said to help produce breast milk and give babies an easily digested dietary supply.

SA has mixed reactions over woman's pap pies

South Africans had plenty to say about the young lady's pap pies, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts:

Livhuwani Mushaphi cracked a joke, saying:

"You have a hidden talent that needs to be hidden forever."

Maprince Okafor added:

"Bathong, why not pap, wors and relish?"

Tasneem Tassie expressed:

"They must ban you from buying maize meal."

Mis Kaunda stated:

"Happiness, you don't sleep peacefully when you don't abuse pap."

Cook With Ezinne commented:

"Looks good, but I'm not going to eat it. Pap-ular dish or not, I'm still not eating it."

Watch the video below:

More on pap stories, Briefly News

A South African woman has caught the attention of food lovers online after sharing her creative “pap burger” recipe in a video.

A local woman has left Mzansi, both stressed and amused, after revealing her unconventional solution to running out of fries, and she sure made a plan, which she showcased in a video.

A South African woman has sparked outrage online after showcasing her unusual take on a local staple, pap, which she turned into pap cupcakes.

Source: Briefly News