South Africans were captivated by a viral mochi ice cream tasting that highlighted luxury flavours and trendy Asian-inspired treats.

A food review inspired viewers to try luxury mochi ice cream at Woolies. Image: Krit of studio, Karin Dreyer

Source: Getty Images

On 16 October 2025, TikTok user @delicious_monster posted a video showing her tasting Woolies’ premium mochi ice cream, a popular Asian-inspired treat now available in South Africa. In the clip, she bought four boxes priced at R139 each and sampled the chocolate and mango flavours, giving viewers a detailed look at the textures, flavours, and overall experience. She described the mochi skin as silky and thin, with the chocolate filling resembling mousse-like ice cream, and the mango providing a refreshing sorbet finish. The video explored both the appeal and cost of the product, highlighting her personal experience and why she appreciates the convenience of buying ready-made mochi rather than making it at home.

The post, shared by creator @delicious_monster, also provided insight into the history and preparation of mochi ice cream, noting that while making it isn’t complicated, it requires patience due to its sticky texture. She compared the cost of store-bought mochi to homemade versions, explaining that although it’s more expensive to buy from Woolies, the convenience and quality make it worthwhile for many. She also shared her excitement over the variety of flavours, expressing interest in future releases like matcha or egg custard buns. The video gave South Africans a glimpse into Asian-inspired treats available locally and encouraged exploration of premium frozen foods in the market.

Tasting luxury mochi ice cream

Within a day, the video had attracted over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments from South Africans reacting to the product’s novelty, taste, and price. Many viewers praised the detailed review and the creative way she presented the tasting experience. Some commented on their own experiences trying mochi and discussed which flavours they preferred. The post spread across TikTok quickly, sparking conversations about trendy food experiences and how Asian-inspired products are increasingly making their mark in South Africa’s culinary scene.

The video left viewers amused, intrigued, and even a little envious of the tasting adventure. Many appreciated the honest review of a luxury snack, considering whether it’s worth trying themselves. The post highlighted how food content can entertain while providing useful product insights, inspiring some South Africans to explore new tastes. Overall, it demonstrated how international food trends are shaping local culinary experiences and engaging audiences in meaningful ways.

A South African foodie shared her tasting experience of Woolies’ premium mochi ice cream. Image: @delicious_monster

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the mochi taste test

Saimara said:

“It’s not mochi, it’s pronounced as ‘Mouchi’.”

Crystal Honey wrote:

“R60 for 12 at Six Fountains Residential Centre at the Chinese Supermarket, and honestly, the best mochi I’ve had!”

Nicky B Delicious Monster commented:

“To all of the pronunciation police coming for me in the comments. 🙄”

Asdtr Rta said:

“Do people realise that pronunciation can be different for everyone? There are so many brands we pronounce differently. For example, I will always say the J in jalapeño, and it doesn’t matter if it’s pronounced differently by the people who created it.”

User3674835688136 wrote:

“R139.99 is crazy business. 😅”

Carrie added:

“You can get 6 for R100 in Sea Point. 😏”

Rami commented:

“How’s the mango mochi? I love it so much, and I love mango too; I need to try it.”

AndreaInPages wrote:

“The way you say it. 😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

