A TikTok user hopped onto the app to share how she used Woolworths' shopping bags to grow her crops

She stated that it was important to ensure the soil is moist throughout each time you water it

Social media users appreciated the woman's tips and advice, sharing what they used the bags for

A home gardener repurposed Woolworths' shopping bags to grow crops. Images: @ma.lesedee

A woman with green fingers (figuratively speaking) shared the amazing way she repurposed Woolworths' black shopping bags to grow crops. Local social media users loved her method and shared how they reused their bags.

On 7 October, 2025, TikTok user @ma.lesedee took to her account and uploaded a video of herself filling the bags with a mixture of garden soil, manure and compost soil while propagating mint. Occasionally, she used cocopeat, especially when starting seedlings from seeds.

"Don't forget to trim branches with leaves," she informed the online crowd.

The clip also showed how her seeds sprouted over the course of a few days.

In her comment section, she shared:

"Here's something to remember when using Woolies bags to grow crops: Make sure that your soil is moist throughout each time you are watering to avoid having it become hydrophobic (too dry to absorb water, leaving your crops and their roots dry)."

The home gardener further explained that because the retail store's bags are made of fabric, water tends to leak through the sides instead of going straight down to the roots.

"Overtime, if this continues, the middle part of the bag, where the roots are usually situated, will get dry, leaving the plant without any moisture. So it's important to make sure that the soil is getting deep hydration and moisture each time."

Online crowd share their thoughts

Although not many local social media users took to the comment section, those who did applauded the innovation and asked for gardening tips.

The online gardening community appreciated the woman's advice. Image: Flashpop

@charlene.allard3 shared with online users:

"I use them to grow potatoes."

An appreciative @love_peace1416 added under the post:

"Let me make use of mine since I have a lot of these bags. Dankie."

@motale58, who loved the video, said:

"Your content is educational, I love it."

@hlengs16 simply stated:

"You're so creative."

@bettytheright told the woman:

"Here I was thinking about using them today, and you show up."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

