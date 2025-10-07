A man shared a humorous video defending his habit of refusing to throw away his Woolworths shopping bag, highlighting its many uses beyond grocery shopping

The relatable clip was shared on TikTok and gained massive views and comments from an entertained online community

Social media users agreed with his reasoning, confessing that they also use the bags for everything, from gym wear to shopping at other grocery stores

A funny guy shared a video listing some of the things he uses his Woolworths shopping bag for. Image: @ecks_ves

A local man’s hilarious video expressing his uses for his reusable Woolworths shopping bag captured the attention of social media users.

The funny clip, shared on TikTok by @ecks_ves, gained massive views and comments from social media users who reacted with a wave of amusement and shared experience.

The video starts with the man showing off the popular Woolworths shopping bag. He humorously notes that the bag costs R8, and after buying them, people fold them neatly and put them away. He stresses how useful the item is, saying that they use it to carry many things, including work lunches and gym clothes, stressing its multiple purposes.

The Woolies shopping bag is multi-purpose

The man further adds that people are now using the bag to carry their picnic items, jokingly replacing the popular Fieldbar. He also notes that students use it to carry their books. The humorous man said they only discard the bag when it starts having "dreadlocks" (becoming worn out). He finished off the video by whispering that they sometimes use it even when they shop at other grocery outlets, a humorous admission of financial savviness.

Social media users agreed with everything the gent listed, and some said they had taken their overseas. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

SA agrees with the gent

The video gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained. Many viewers agreed that they carry their shopping bags to work for their lunch boxes. Some confessed to using the bags for groceries at other stores, humorously admitting they did so to look like they bought their food exclusively at Woolworths.

One user hilariously summed up the bag's versatility, saying her shopping bags had been to the beach, the office, to friends' for sleepovers, but somehow they had never been back to Woolies

User @Gabz🇿🇦 said:

"We do everything with them except take them with us back to Woolies 😅."

User @Ricardo🇿🇦 commented:

"I keep them in the boot of my car. The only problem is, I sometimes forget to take them out before I enter the shop."

User @The Kaiz shared:

"It even travels with us to other countries 🤌🏾."

Iser @Didi added:

"It has tons of uses. It's now a tote bag 😂."

User @BELLE commented:

"My daughter lost her lunch bag at school. I saw her packing her food in a Woolies bag. She even put her sports changing clothes in there, yet she has a school tote bag😂. We can not pay R8 each time we go there, there's no plastic option 😂."

User @Mother said:

"Woolies needs to pay you, brother."

Watch the TikTok video below:

