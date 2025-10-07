A TikTok user took to his account to showcase the different matric dance outfits learners wore for their special day

Learners often splurge for the event, with no budget in sight; however, the pupils in the post still looked stunning in their humble garments

Internet users gathered in the comment section, with some questioning the attire and others loving what they saw on their screens

Humble matric dance outfits got the internet talking. Images: @winchell.bob02

Source: TikTok

With matric dance season in full swing, many learners (and their parents) are spending thousands to give themselves an unforgettable experience. Other learners are making waves of their own with their humble outfits, by not putting a dent in their wallets.

On 5 October, 2025, TikTok user @winchell.bob02 shared a series of photos on his account showing matriculants with their partners. The young adults, whose school is unknown to the publication, had simple outfits fit for the occasion, which @winchell.bob02 thought deserved 10s across the board.

Humble matric dance outfits split Mzansi

While some members of the online community took to the comment section with humour, others stated how they loved the simplicity and not the over-the-top looks they usually see at matric dances.

South Africans expressed their thoughts about the humble matric dance outfits. Image: Karl Tapales

Source: Getty Images

@ayasha8196 wondered about the footgear and asked:

"What's happening with the shoes?"

@da.homie_wesley, who had a similar thought, asked:

"Did the guys walk to the event from a desert of some sort?"

@deephousebangers shared with people on the internet:

"My favourite part is that they look like kids. They dressed their age and didn't overspend. That's just beautiful."

@ntaterantsane remarked with a chuckle:

"We’re just pressurising ourselves unnecessarily, guys. We do too much."

@_iam_______ added their opinion in the comments:

"Traditional looks, I love the simplicity. They don’t live to impress other people, splurge, or do too much. First-year school fees are ready, their first cars are ready, and those who want apartments have had their parents save up. Everything is ready."

@faithmahlangujohnson stated with a laugh:

"One of the many reasons why I took both my sons to an Afrikaans school. No pressure, the only focus is academics and sports."

After seeing what people had to say about the outfits, @itu941212 expressed their opinion, writing:

"Some White people don't live for instant gratification. Such principles are taught from a young age. I don't think that, as Black people, we should laugh. Luxury is a concept that has been introduced to the marginalised group, so their progress is much slower, and they start competing against each other."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about matric dance outfits

In another story, Briefly News reported that a learner didn't get her matric dance experience when her dress arrived at 9pm. South Africans flooded her comments with support, with some offering to take her to their matric dances.

reported that a learner didn't get her matric dance experience when her dress arrived at 9pm. South Africans flooded her comments with support, with some offering to take her to their matric dances. A content creator visited a school to ask how much their matric dance outfits cost. The outfits ranged from four to five figures, with one of the girls sharing that she imported fabric from the United Arab Emirates.

A South African mother shared a heartwarming video of how she made her daughter's dress for her matric ball. Apart from making the gown from scratch, the woman also saw to her daughter's hair and makeup.

Source: Briefly News