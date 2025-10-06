After a Johannesburg Grade 12 learner begged for financial assistance for his matric dance, a local man, Kgotso Phukubye, generously helped him out

Kgotso and the matriculant went to a fashion retail store and the barber to get the youngster matric dance ready

Thousands of internet users loved Kgotso's act of kindness and expressed positivity in the comment section

A Good Samaritan helped a local pupil with his matric dance preparations. Images: @kgotsocashfx / TikTok, @cashfxceo / Instagram

A man named Kgotso Phukubye opened his heart and wallet after seeing a Johannesburg matric learner begging on the side of the road for donations for his matric dance. Kgotso's kind act pulled at the heartstrings of many online audience members.

On 5 October, 2025, the Good Samaritan uploaded a video on his TikTok account showing how he helped the young man prepare for the special event. In the clip, he first shared a meal with his friends and the matriculant before heading to Markham to buy his outfit. They then headed to the barber, where both Kgotso and the matriculant got a haircut.

Kgotso told the public:

"In God's hands, we made it happen."

Mzansi appreciates man helping matriculant

After receiving over 3.4 million views and counting since its publication, thousands of social media commentators gathered in the comment section to applaud Kgotso. Other internet users stated that they were emotional and appreciated that humanity still existed in the world.

People on the internet loved the man's generosity. Image: Tim Robberts

@da_mlu18 wrote in the comment section:

"I know some people would say, 'Why cameras?' Well, such moments need to be shown to bring positivity and inspiration to help one another because we see so much negativity on our socials."

@penny63639 told the online community:

"I can't wait to have money so that I can help people. Yoh, may this dream come true! This is so lovely."

@portialetsholo6 praised the matriculant, writing:

"The fact that he was not ashamed to stand on the road with that board shows that when he wants something, he doesn't care about what people will say. Big up, bro, well done. Let your helper's pockets never run dry."

@penzivilian shared under the post:

"We used to say the internet is an evil place, but after all, it's heaven for some. I've seen many people getting help from strangers on social media. May this spirit continue. May we continue to help each other, and may God bless those who extend their hands. May your pockets overflow. This is beautiful to witness."

@simababe1 said to both parties involved:

"I am so touched. It is heartwarming to see such great work. Wishing the donor more blessings and the recipient strength to proceed with the spirit of success, even through hardships. Blessings to you."

@nonkululekoglenda55 added in the comments:

"South Africa is one big family. Yes, we fight like all siblings do, but we are always there for each other."

Take a look at the TikTok video here.

