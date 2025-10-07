A TikTok user showed how a matric learner travelled in a Landini Landpower T3, worth R1.7 million, to go to their matric dance

In the viral post, people from the community came out in their hundreds to see the pupil heading to their destination and took their phones out to get a few snaps of the special occasion

Local members of the online community also gathered in the comment section to acknowledge how amazing it was for the learner to use the tractor as their matric dance vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A learner arrived at their matric dance in a tractor worth millions. Images: @fricky_fox

Source: TikTok

A Grade 12 learner entered their matric dance in a unique style when they arrived in a farm tractor. If that wasn't all, the pupil even had community members flooding the streets with excitement and their phones out as they saw the massive vehicle driving to its destination.

On 6 October, 2025, TikTok user @fricky_fox took to his account to share a video of the pupil, who could not easily be seen in the footage, riding in a Landini Landpower T3, which was part of the fleet. @fricky_fox confirmed in the comment section that the tractor, which was part of the family's farming business, was R1.7 million.

Online crowd loves the entrance

Several members of the online community loved that the matriculant opted for the family's farming tractor instead of other luxury vehicles. One social media user even dubbed it the best entrance that they had seen so far, while another emphasised that what they saw on their screens was generational wealth.

The online crowd loved the pupil's entrance for their matric dance. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

@lerato092 was a fan of the video and stated under the post:

"What an expensive entrance."

An impressed @qoma04044 said to the public:

"What a flex."

@mohalepretoria2 told the online community:

"Black excellence, yoh. I'm happy that some of us have arrived. Represent us with excellence, please, no going back now. Serve as an example in farming. There is life."

@ngingu_mufasa, who loved what they saw on the For You Page, shared:

"Now this is what I call a parade. A proper car show."

@redbarries7 remarked in the comment section:

"I would definitely do this for my kids if I get the opportunity. It's tough getting into matric, and they deserve it."

@mamellomotaung55 wrote to people on the internet:

"My cup of tea, yes, yes, yes. I've never been so excited for a stranger like this."

@mzwakandlelaubayenimadan exclaimed in the comments:

"Farming is the future!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about matric dance vehicles

In another article, Briefly News reported that a matriculant in the Western Cape rocked up to her matric dance in a luxury supercar worth over R5 million. Social media users both praised and criticised the video.

reported that a matriculant in the Western Cape rocked up to her matric dance in a luxury supercar worth over R5 million. Social media users both praised and criticised the video. A learner took things to another level and surprised classmates arriving in a heavy-duty truck, standing out from the usual luxury vehicles. The bold entrance sparked excitement, inspiration, and admiration.

South Africans admired parents' dedication after a TikTok video showed kasi matriculants arriving in style. The moment not only reflected luxury but also the sacrifices and pride parents carry for their children.

Source: Briefly News