A Western Cape matric student arrived at her matric dance in a luxury supercar that had everyone at the venue scrambling to record videos and take photos

The video went viral with over 270,000 views and 10,000 reactions as people watched the rare vehicle pull into the parking area with other cars around it

Viewers were divided between praising the entrance and criticising that the video focused more on the expensive car than the young woman stepping out of it

A Western Cape matriculant went viral on TikTok after showing up to her matric dance in a Lamborghini. Images: @mrjukssa3

Source: TikTok

A Western Cape matric student has caused a massive stir after arriving at her matric dance in a luxury supercar that left everyone at the venue completely amazed. The video, shared by @mrjukssa3 on 3 October 2025, shows the moment the expensive vehicle pulled up to drop off the young woman.

In the footage, you can see the supercar driving into the parking area where several other vehicles are parked. As soon as people spot the rare luxury car, everyone starts pulling out their phones to record videos and take pictures. The excitement is clear as guests crowd around trying to get the best shot of the vehicle.

The car slowly makes its way to a parking spot, and once it stops, a young gentleman walks up to the passenger door and opens it. His date for the matric dance then steps out, completing her grand entrance at the event.

Viewers question matric dance priorities

The video sparked debate about whether the focus should have been on the student or the expensive car she arrived in:

@selwyn simply stated:

"Video man had one job."

@link hoped:

"I seriously hope you applied to university for next year and your fees are paid upfront. Love this for you, though!"

@Dominiki noticed:

"Seems the car gets all the attention."

@Andrea Februheimer praised:

"Oh my gosh. Jo is so mooi!"

@user306Mr.T pointed out:

"Nice... But the video is more about the car than the person sitting in it..."

@Ysters wondered:

"Who are all the people? Is it like random people just crashing the matric ball function outside?"

@desireejanuary150 questioned:

"I don't see why matric is all about cars and name tags, and at the end they don't even pass matric and what about those who can't afford these luxuries?"

How much luxury car hire cost in SA

According to Kayak, a luxury car hire company, renting a high-end vehicle in Johannesburg costs around R1,587 per day on average. Prices vary depending on the brand and model. For example, an Audi A4 costs about R915 per day, while a Mercedes-Benz C-Class can set you back R1,331 per day.

Content creator @mrjukssa3 captured what's becoming a growing trend at matric dances - students arriving in luxury vehicles to make memorable entrances. The video shows how these grand arrivals draw attention from everyone at the venue. However, this trend raises questions about priorities and financial pressure.

Some luxury supercars can cost several thousand rands per day to hire, which doesn't include other matric dance expenses like dresses, makeup, hair, and photography. The debate continues about whether these expensive entrances are worth it for a single night, especially when many students haven't even secured university funding yet.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

