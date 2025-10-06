Journey Lekhuleni, a local home finds content creator, showed PEP Home's budget-friendly cast-iron casserole pots

Along with the pots, she also showed affordable stovetop kettles and non-stick aluminium frying pans

Local members of the online community headed to the woman's comment section to express their thoughts about the items

A woman showed PEP Home's stylish cast-iron casserole pots. Images: @theeoriginaljay

A local content creator brought smiles to people's faces when she showed PEP Home's budget-friendly Le Creuset-like cast-iron casserole pots. Social media users appreciated the plug and gave amazing reviews of the items.

On 21 August, 2025, Journey Lekhuleni, who posts lifestyle, motherhood, and home finds content, uploaded a video of the R800 pots on her TikTok account. At 26cm, the pots were 4.75l. Journey also plugged shoppers with a R250 stovetop kettle, noting that it wasn’t cast-iron. Finally, she showed R150 non-stick aluminium frying pans, which also had a rich feel to them.

Journey told her audience:

"I'm definitely not saying that these compare to Le Creuset, but I'm saying that if you want the aesthetic, you can definitely get it."

Mzansi loves the PEP Home finds

A few local members of the online community took to the post's comment section after seeing the stylish yet affordable pots and kettles on their For You Pages. While some people thanked the woman for showing them the kitchenware items, other internet users shared their positive experiences.

South Africans took to their phones with optimism after seeing PEP Home's kitchenware. Image: 10'000 Hours

@jayl493, who was familiar with the items, said to the online crowd:

"I bought my cast-iron pot at PEP. Wow. It's heavy and my favourite pot ever. It's amazing. Just don't use metal spoons, only wooden, rubber, or plastic."

The TikTok user also added in the comment section:

"My PEP Home cast-iron pot and Mr Price Home one are amazing. Cooks great. At that price, I'm so happy because I really wanted Le Creuset and Smeg."

@simplylivingwith_shoni applauded the local retail store, writing:

"Yoh, they are really fighting shame."

@mellisaasa69 loved what they saw on their screens and told social media commentators:

"I’m ready, also that beige colour is so aesthetically pleasing."

@sosoh_m was spoiled for choice and stated under the post:

"Yoh! I don't even know which to pick."

An appreciative @skinbytendo wrote to the content creator:

"Thank you for plugging us."

