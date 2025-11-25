SPAR Gourmet, South Africa's first-ever luxury SPAR, will soon open its doors to many shoppers in KwaZulu-Natal

Lavish features include a gifting section as well as a whiskey tasting area, among other things

While some internet users loved the idea, others wondered about how expensive the store might be

SPAR Gourmet, the first of its kind in South Africa, is set to launch in the luxurious suburb of Zimbali on 27 November, 2025. The internationally designed store, with help from the Netherlands, had a few people waiting in anticipation for its doors to open. However, others were more concerned about their pockets.

Keegan Kerr, a member of the family business that owns several SPARs in KwaZulu-Natal, took online viewers on a tour. He revealed that the massive store would feature a Vida e Caffè, Milk & Honey Bakery, The Dessertery, a wood-fired pizza oven, a hot and cold deli, and a butchery with a dry-ageing fridge.

There will also be a gifting section featuring high-end brands, and what is a lavish section of the establishment without a grand chandelier? Finally, an area is also dedicated to exclusive wines and whiskey tastings.

SPAR Gourmet Zimbali causes a division

Some social media users welcomed the news of the lavish establishment's opening, while others questioned whether many would be able to afford the store's offerings.

@socandy07 shared their understanding of the store, writing:

"SPAR Gourmet has a more upmarket and exclusive range of products, including some of the Spar signature line. Its target market is different. The location itself will tell you that. It's not like the other SPARs."

@trixpalm293 didn't see themselves entering SPAR Gourmet's doors and said:

"Too expensive for my paycheck, no thanks."

@thapi_nyanda suggested under the post:

"That corner would’ve been perfect for a sit-down breakfast/lunch restaurant, especially because I don’t think there is any in that new centre."

@poesey0_0 asked in the comment section:

"Is Gourmet supposed to make SPAR sound more appealing to rich people living in Zimbali?"

A humorous @zamakhathini2 joked:

"I can't wait to set foot here... with someone’s son holding my hand!"

@malondericity told the online community:

"Guys, if you can’t afford it, then don’t go. This is very nice for South Africa. You guys need to be grateful that people are still investing in creating such establishments for our country. We deserve nice things in Durban too, you know."

