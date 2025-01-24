Spar Celebrates Japanese Traveller Gump Suzuki's 7-Month Trek to Cape Town

The Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki recently arrived in Cape Town after his seven-month journey

The 34-year-old was welcomed by Spar staff in style as they cheered him on over his impressive work

South African netizens reacted to the TikTok video, flooding the post with praise for Gump

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Japanese traveller Gump Suzuki is making headlines in South Africa after they completed a seven-month trek across Africa.

Spar celebrated Japanese traveller Gump Suzuki's 7-month trek to Cape Town. Image: @rickshaws

Source: TikTok

Spar celebrates Japanese rickshaw traveller in video

A heartwarming video featuring Spar staff celebrating a Japanese rickshaw traveller has gained attention online, leaving many inspired by the act of kindness.

The clip, which Suzuki shared on TikTok, shows the Japanese gent arriving at a Spar store with his traditional rickshaw, receiving a warm welcome from staff and customers after his long and challenging journey from Kenya to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Spar team went above and beyond, offering him refreshments and taking photos to commemorate the moment. Their enthusiasm and support brought smiles to everyone present.

Suzuki's footage has since gone viral, capturing the hearts of people across South Africa and beyond.

Watch the wholesome video below:

South Africans react to the TikTok video

The online community loved the heartwarming clip, and they headed to the comments section with compliments.

DigiSn@cKs said:

"Welcome to South Africa, Suzuki. We hope to see you next time, bro."

Marlinbooysen added:

"Well done getting this far."

Tanisha Abrahams wrote:

"I absolutely love how my country welcomed Suzuki. My fellow South Africans, on behalf of this entire nation, I thank you."

Keita commented:

"He is so respectful."

Zayaan shared:

"I really love the way South Africans are welcoming him."

Spar celebrated Japanese traveller Gump Suzuki's 7-month trek to Cape Town. Image: @rickshaws

Source: TikTok

Japanese traveller completes 7-month trek to Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that the Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki completed a seven-month trek across Africa and finally arrived in Cape Town.

On December 28th, he arrived in South Africa and is enjoying his time there before returning to Japan at the end of the month. According to reports, the Tokyo-based tour guide has trekked across Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and Africa, starting in Kenya in June 2024 and exploring Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

Source: Briefly News