Jarryd, popularly known as The Rugby Guy on social media platforms, created a Christmas skit about the Springboks–Ireland match

The video showed a Springbok supporter gifting an Irish fan a teddy bear with a special song playing at the press of a button

Social media users found the clip amusing and discussed Saturday's match in the comment section

A rugby fan made a comical Christmas skit about the Springboks and Ireland. Images: @therugbyguyofficial

A content creator named Jarryd, better known online as The Rugby Guy, thought he'd add some humour to people's timelines. He created a funny Christmas skit about Ireland's defeat against the Springboks, which received laughs from many viewers.

The Springboks travelled to Dublin on Saturday, 22 November, 2025 and left with a 24–13 win. This marks the team's first victory in the Irish city since 2012.

In Jarryd's TikTok video, he played both a Springbok and an Irish supporter. As a Bok fan, he pretended to gift the Irish fan a wrapped teddy bear, which he placed at the front door. When the Irish fan pressed a button on the teddy bear's foot, the classic song Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe, South Africa's unofficial second national anthem, played.

"It's never too early for a Christmas gift," he captioned the clip.

That is definitely one way to annoy your defeated opponents!

Singing teddy bear amuses Springbok fans

Thousands of TikTok users gathered in the comment section after watching the video that popped up on their For You Pages. Many social media users also used the platform to discuss the game.

The skit also had people laughing in the comments. Image: Raul_Mellado

@kbarry94 told the online community:

"South Africa was the better team on the day and deserved the win. We, the Irish, will hopefully be ready to contend against the best rugby team in the current era of rugby. Till next time, lads!"

@fishupatree wrote under the post:

"Now I need this bear! She can be friends with my bear Eben EtzeBear."

@selaelolekoloane added in the comment section:

"The Boks maintained their composure, despite the chaos that disrupted their flow. Happy with the victory!"

The team's latest victory had @ace5283 saying:

"The Bokke are unbeatable, like it or not. They can rest for the next two years; they currently have no competition. It's becoming boring to watch. Well done, boys."

@janeydombas stated with a laugh:

"I thought it was biltong and droëwors with a Black Label."

@the.main.man1230 noted in the comments:

"Ireland must make it their ringtone."

After seeing the gift, @filonaboodhram4 said:

"I want a teddy bear like that."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Jarryd's account below:

