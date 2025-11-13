Davey Fick, a local content creator, travelled to France to watch the Springboks' victory over the host nation

While singing the national anthem, a group of French fans seated behind Davey mocked him, unaware of their fate after the game

Social media users found the clip hilarious and expressed immense laughter in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Springbok supporter showed how French rugby team fans mocked him before the match. Images: @daveyontherun

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Davey Fick had the last laugh when the Springboks claimed a 32-17 victory over France on Saturday, 8 November, 2025. While attending the match at Stade de France, French supporters seated behind him thought it would be funny to act the fool while Davey recorded himself singing the national anthem.

A day after the match, the avid runner shared the video of the taunters, who made heart signs, wagged their tongues, and blew kisses behind his back while he sang. The men in blue clearly thought they would leave the stadium victorious, but boy, were they wrong.

The clip amused Davey, who said:

"It gets funnier and funnier the more I watch it. Hang it in the Louvre!"

French rugby supporters become the laughing stock

Several people in the comment section gathered, laughing at the opposing team's fans' loss. Some social media users also shared that they saw Davey's other video of the French fans' reactions as they lost to the mighty Rugby World Cup champions.

More Springbok supporters busted seeing the French fans' antics. Image: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

Ntombi Dhlamini said with a chuckle under the post:

"It all ended in tears for the jokers."

Nadia Grobler told Davey:

"You should've blown kisses right back at them at the end of the game!"

Dumie Umlaw, who also seemed to have been at the match, shared with the online community what other French rugby team fans had to say:

"The ones who were seated next to us left when it was 17-25. They stood up and said, 'Beau match et au revoir' (great match, and goodbye). We occupied all their seats afterwards."

Gco Mkuqwana remarked in the comments:

"Well, they made a mockery of our anthem to the eventual demise of their side, funny and deservedly so. They were stunned to silence and shock in the last twenty minutes and after the match!"

Maiso Mokoena jokingly stated in the comment section:

"A few moments later, South Africa ate French fries and French toast."

Johan Venter wrote to local supporters:

"We Springbok fans need to take it down a notch. I was also at the game, and the French fans were phenomenal. There was a lot of banter between us and the French, but it was all done in good spirits, and they were gracious in defeat. I loved the passion they showed their team, and the way the entire stadium sang for the team during the game was unbelievable."

Watch the Facebook video posted on Davey's account below:

3 Other stories about Springbok fans

In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator dressed in green and gold danced to an old Leon Schuster song in honour of the Springboks. He mouthed the words of the 1995 song as he moved.

reported that a content creator dressed in green and gold danced to an old Leon Schuster song in honour of the Springboks. He mouthed the words of the 1995 song as he moved. A Springbok fan who travelled from Ireland to watch the team play against Australia was baffled when they lost. He tried to think of reasons for their defeat, wondering whether they had been too cocky.

A passionate Springbok fan provided lively Afrikaans commentary during a match against Italy. The clip generated a sense of joy and celebration, uniting the nation with laughter.

Source: Briefly News