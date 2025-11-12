South African popular music producer and businessman, DJ Shimza, recently hinted at hosting a festival at Gold Reef City Theme Park

The star shared a video of himself roaming around the famous theme park in Johannesburg on his social media page

Many netizens couldn't hide their excitement as DJ Shimza shared the plans he had online

DJ Shimza revealed is working on something big. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza has to be one of the hardest-working stars in Mzansi. The popular businessman and music producer excitedly revealed a huge project he has been planning with his fans and followers on social media, and they can't wait till the star follows through with it.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the star who became a resident DJ in Ibiza, Spain, recently hinted at hosting a huge festival at the Golf Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg, soon.

The music producer who earlier voiced out his frustrations about pickpokecters at festivals, posted a video of himself taking a good look at the theme park on his X (formerly Twitter) page and mentioned that he has been dreaming and planning to host a festival there for a long time, and that finally, there's something he is working on.

See the post below:

SA excited about DJ Shimza's plan at Gold Reef City

Shortly after the star revealed the plans he has for Gold Reef City Theme Park on social media, his fans couldn't hold in their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say below:

@Waylonjunior said:

"Just imagining Gold Reef festival energy: lights, music, laughs… and of course, the vomiting squad on the tower of terror."

@LeBrown_james98 commented:

"From Shimza’s one man shows, you are definitely the man to do it. Admire the growth."

@Kmat_dj mentioned:

"This would be amazing, the lights?!!! Bwoa."

@Tbeezy_94 responded:

"I was about to retire, and yoh guys come up with this? Count me in!"

@OhFlipItsVuyo replied:

"This is actually a good idea, LOL! And I think no one has done it before."

@NoDNAJust_RSA stated:

"I see comments about vomiting on rides. Surely rides will be closed otherwise; it will be a mess, especially with water rides. The only open ride should be the train, but what a great idea!"

@WorldPeople86 shared:

"Be Quick with the dates we want to apply for leave already. These doctors' notes are getting verified by the employer. Asima written and final Warnings I have."

@LadyBuurky wrote:

"Take all my coins. music, fun and a lover to constantly kiss my cheeks in between rides? Ke tla! Date?"

Netizens reacted to DJ Shimza's plans. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious performance

Briefly News previously reported that the DStv Delicious Festival may have suffered a considerable setback after Janet Jackson cancelled her performance. Unfortunately, just days before the highly anticipated DStv Delicious Festival, fans will not see Janet Jackson, one of the headliners.

Following the news of Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing, it has been reported that Janet will neither be attending nor performing at the festival as scheduled for Saturday, 21 September 2024.

Source: Briefly News