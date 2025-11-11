South African musician Shimza spoke out about the growing trend of pickpockets at festivals

The star is calling for a solution for this worrisome act, urging people to be aware of their surroundings at all times

On social media, people spoke about their experiences with pickpockets, saying the culprits are usually unspottable

Successful SA DJ, Shimza, has spoken about the growing trend where people fall victim to pickpockets at events.

The music producer is always booked and busy for local and international festivals. Taking to social media recently, he revealed that he was aware that some patrons lose their valuables at the said venues.

Shimza wants trend of pickpockets addressed

The founder of Kunye music festival, Shimza, spoke out about this unfortunate incident, calling for people to find solutions. He even mentioned how difficult it is to spot the culprits because they do not have a generic look. Some people who have fallen victim to this say the people look like ordinary citizens.

"We need a solution for pickpockets at events, as it’s almost impossible to spot them; they don’t even look a certain way. You’d also want to say people must be aware of their surroundings, but it’s impossible at festivals."

SA share own horror stories

Some people are calling for event organisers to increase the security detail, especially at big events, to ensure the safety of festivalgoers.

@onetimepantsula joked:

"I know a sangoma who can solve that."

@Amza_5 recalled:

"They buy tickets just to go and steal phones, and it's mostly women, not even amaphara. That's how my cousin's iPhone got stolen at Delicious Fest while we were queuing for food."

@DeeCover611 shared:

"I will never forget the 2015 OMS. There was this one dude working with his girlfriend; all they did was hug people, and then their phone was gone. Fortunately, he hugged the wrong girl, and she quickly noticed. Ey, Shimza, your bouncers beat the life out of those two."

@Ntshekzan remarked:

"Don't go to events. It's that simple."

@Waylonjunior responded:

"The sad truth, Pickpockets, you can’t spot them anymore. They laugh, they dance, they vibe like everyone else, and lately, even women are leading the tricks, charm, touch and distraction."

@kaMalambule said:

"It’s mostly women who do this at events and clubs in Jozi a lot. Be cautious of women who move in groups and act too friendly, especially near and in toilets."

@ChelseaChiefs stated:

"The organisers should come up with a plan so that people don't need to carry anything into the event. Cashless, in-house phone devices and in-house ladies."

