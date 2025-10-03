South African DJ Shimza showed off his impressive body transformation in his latest X (Twitter) post

The award-winning DJ gave his supporters valuable advice after his impressive weight loss

The DJ was previously accused of taking Ozempic, but now, peeps gave the DJ his flowers

A newly transformed DJ Shimza has stolen hearts once more with his impressive new physique.

The DJ first made headlines after showing off his "sudden" weight loss. The photos sparked worry among inquisitive fans. Some trolls even accused the star of taking Ozempic, but he has since clapped back at those claims.

As a victim of bitterness from the online community, DJ Shimza had a few words to share with peeps navigating hate online, while on their weight loss journeys.

"Should you find yourself a victim of other people's bitterness, ignorance, smallness or insecurities. Remember this: Things could be much worse. You could be one of them."

Mzansi shows Shimza love

In August, Shimza posted a photo next to a plane, and it received a lot of hate. People advised him to change his wardrobe since he had shed a few kgs. After receiving hate, ot seems his message came from a genuine place. A few of his supporters made sure to put a smile on the DJ's face with their sweet comments.

@BlankaMazimela exclaimed:

"Young Shimmy is proud of what big Shimmy has become!"

@Toma replied:

"Not if you stay away from them and their energies."

@HlengiweLambor3 exclaimed:

"Looking nca!"

@PeelanyM praised:

"Ola Tyma. Fly boi."

@Arnold_Von_Mash said:

"It’s giving Keith Sweat. It just needs the dance moves."

@SumDumm_Guy replied:

"For the first time ukhuluma into enennqondo. (You are talking about something that makes sense.)"

@leko__shoba thanked:

"Danko Shimza. I hear you Bafo."

@Tebsar1 applauded:

"Dankie, Ashley. Wise words indeed."

@mpho_mokobodi stated:

"Profile worthy snap grootman."

@DameConcepts replied:

"Please don’t entertain such characters. Laser focus, brother. You're doing a great job."

Shimza shows how he lost weight

After the Ozempic claims, Shimza was forced to prove how he lost his weight. Addressing the allegations in a now-viral Twitter (X) video on 9 September 2025, the DJ was recorded at the gym having hit the 5 km mark on the treadmill. He posted a cheeky comment addressed to the trolls:

"I laugh with you, at me, that way everyone is happy."

Cassper considers Ozempic to achieve max weight loss

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest is seriously considering taking Ozempic to help speed up his weight loss ahead of his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert.

He has been working out to burn fat, but it seems as though he is making very little progress. The Mama I Made It rapper joked about taking the famous medication, as working out wasn't helping him. "Guys, I'm old, it's hard, and it's hot. Luckily, I have money, so I'm going to take Ozempic, danko!"

Fans erupted in laughter at Mufasa's post, with many others encouraging him in the comments section to keep pushing.

