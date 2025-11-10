Mzansi Makes Fun of Mr JazziQ’s Veneers: “He Looks Like He Is Ready to Bite Someone”
- South African Amapiano star Mr JazziQ recently made headlines on social media regarding his teeth
- The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the Picture Junk Park hitmaker showing off his veneers
- Many netizens couldn't mince their words as they flooded the comment section, making fun of the star
Bathong, Mzansi has no chill! Recently, the Amapiano star Mr JazziQ found himself being the centre of attention on social media regarding his new teeth.
On Sunday, 9 November 2025, the controversial gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star showing off his veneers. The Picture Junk Park hitmaker seemed to have gotten the veneers around August 2024, as pictures of him flaunting them began to emerge online around that time.
However, this wasn't the first time the star, who was previously accused of sexual harassment, found himself being made fun of regarding his veneers, as netizens make it a point to share their opinion whenever he shows them off.
See the post below:
Fans make fun of Mr JazziQ's veneers
Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section making fun of the star and his teeth. Take a look at what they had to say below:
@iamziyar questioned:
"They look worse than his actual teeth. Do you think he should try the old school false teeth that our grannies used to wear and take off during bedtime or when eating peanuts?"
@VirgoresDineo said:
"He looks like he is ready to bite someone."
@PostiveImpact89 wrote:
"What level of stupidity is this that drives humans to install such things."
@EdibleBloke commented:
"They look like bathroom tiles."
@tw1tt3rh8ter responded:
"Veneers zase Port St John’s. I’m curious if he knows that this was a botched assignment or not."
@Dr_Pharouk replied:
"THIS IS CALLED VENEERS, and it’s similar to what this guy has on his teeth. Allow me to educate you further - his natural teeth are still very much intact. Veneers are thin layers of dental material placed over the front surface of the teeth to enhance their appearance. They are commonly used for whitening, reshaping, or closing minor gaps.
@local6ixer stated:
"He’s moving around with a portable piano keyboard."
A look at other celebs who got new teeth
Briefly News had previously reported on many other celebrities who got their teeth done and showed them off on social media. Take a look below at who those popular stars are:
- In September 2025, the famous and original slay queen, Khanyi Mbau, also announced that she got herself new teeth in Turkey, by posting a video of her big reveal on social media.
- In February 2025, the South African beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase shocked people online after she revealed she got a new set of veneers.
- In May 2025, Ntando Duma's sister, award-winning DJ Lady Amar, joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have undergone cosmetic enhancements. She also got herself a set of veneers.
