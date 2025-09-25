Khanyi Mbau Buys Herself New Set of Teeth, SA in Awe: “They Did Her Wrong”
- South African media personality Khanyi Mbau recently got herself a new set of teeth
- An online user posted a video of the star revealing her new teeth at the dentist on social media
- Many netizens were stunned after seeing Khanyi Mbau with new teeth, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
Haibo, Khanyi Mbau never ceases to amaze us! The popular media personality recently got rid of her old teeth and bought herself new ones.
On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, an online user, houseofsway, posted a video of the star revealing her new set of teeth at the dentist, where she got her old ones replaced.
This video quickly went viral, leaving many social media users stunned and others unimpressed with her new teeth as they thought her old ones were better. This isn't the first time Mbau had been caught up in the middle of a controversy, as in September 2025, she celebrated her new face turning one.
Watch the video below:
Online users react to Khanyi's new teeth
Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but express how they felt about her revamp. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
loloskiii said:
"She doesn't like it, I just can't prove it."
User72345689012345679 wrote:
"They did her wrong!"
thulile-ntimz🇿🇦 commented:
"These teeth look too big for her mouth I don't know if I'm making sense."
introverted_xaks mentioned:
"She's doing it for herself, so if she feels more confident and loves them, I love them too."
Mah Radebe responded:
"I loved her smile before yho and I don't think she likes them."
Still_lalah replied:
"There was nothing wrong with her own teeth though."
A look at other celebs who got new teeth
Khanyi Mbau isn't the only celebrity who decided to do away with her old teeth and get new ones. There are many stars who have had their smiles revamped. Take a look at who, below:
- In February 2025, the popular Mihlali Ndamase got herself a new set of veneers, which left many of her fans shocked.
- In May 2025, Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, showed off her new set of teeth on social media that she got in Turkey.
- Amapiano star Mr JazziQ is sporting a new smile after getting his teeth retouched, but Mzansi wasn't feeling his new set and dragged him with jokes.
Simz Ngema gives another update after surgery
Briefly News previously reported that Simz Ngema is not letting her recovery journey stop her from updating her 2.5 million Instagram followers on her journey. The mother of two, who gave birth to her second son on 22 November 2024, has been open about her journey in Turkey.
The actress and singer shared that she had jetted off to Turkey to get a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation surgery. Popular South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is not gatekeeping the details about her surgery in Turkey. The star who revealed that she was having a mommy makeover after recently welcoming her second son shared more details on her page.
