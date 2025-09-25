South African media personality Khanyi Mbau recently got herself a new set of teeth

An online user posted a video of the star revealing her new teeth at the dentist on social media

Many netizens were stunned after seeing Khanyi Mbau with new teeth, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Khanyi Mbau got herself new teeth. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Haibo, Khanyi Mbau never ceases to amaze us! The popular media personality recently got rid of her old teeth and bought herself new ones.

On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, an online user, houseofsway, posted a video of the star revealing her new set of teeth at the dentist, where she got her old ones replaced.

This video quickly went viral, leaving many social media users stunned and others unimpressed with her new teeth as they thought her old ones were better. This isn't the first time Mbau had been caught up in the middle of a controversy, as in September 2025, she celebrated her new face turning one.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to Khanyi's new teeth

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but express how they felt about her revamp. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

loloskiii said:

"She doesn't like it, I just can't prove it."

User72345689012345679 wrote:

"They did her wrong!"

thulile-ntimz🇿🇦 commented:

"These teeth look too big for her mouth I don't know if I'm making sense."

introverted_xaks mentioned:

"She's doing it for herself, so if she feels more confident and loves them, I love them too."

Mah Radebe responded:

"I loved her smile before yho and I don't think she likes them."

Still_lalah replied:

"There was nothing wrong with her own teeth though."

Fans reacted to Khanyi Mbau's new teeth. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

A look at other celebs who got new teeth

Khanyi Mbau isn't the only celebrity who decided to do away with her old teeth and get new ones. There are many stars who have had their smiles revamped. Take a look at who, below:

In February 2025, the popular Mihlali Ndamase got herself a new set of veneers, which left many of her fans shocked.

In May 2025, Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, showed off her new set of teeth on social media that she got in Turkey.

Amapiano star Mr JazziQ is sporting a new smile after getting his teeth retouched, but Mzansi wasn't feeling his new set and dragged him with jokes.

