Ntando Duma’s sister, award-winning DJ Lady Amar, has joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have undergone cosmetic enhancements. The Hamba Juba hitmaker, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, set tongues wagging with photos showing off her teeth.

Lady Amar shows off her teeth purchased in Turkey

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Lady Amar flaunting her new set of teeth on X. On Saturday, 24 May, Khawula, currently behind bars, shared a picture of Lady Amar smiling. He shared that Lady Amar, born Thando Duma, underwent a cosmetic dental procedure in Turkey. The post was captioned:

“Ntando Duma's sister Lady Amar shows off her teeth she purchased in Turkey.”

The picture was taken in Limpopo, where she attended the Lekompo Balcony Mix 6 on Saturday, 24 May. Kharishma, Naqua SA and Shebeshxt, who recently made headlines for the wrong reasons, were also in attendance. After the event, Lady Amar hosted her birthday celebration at Mamalisa Polokwane.

According to a TikTok update by Prime Dental Turkey in 2023 featuring Lady Amar, the DJ underwent cosmetic dental work. The procedure involved 20 Zirconium Crowns, shade BL2 Transparent, with a natural finish and softened canines.

What are netizens saying about Lady Amar's teeth from Turkey?

In the comments under Musa Khawula’s post, netizens weighed in on Lady Amar’s new teeth.

Here are some of the comments:

@IsaacMbongela said:

“They purchase everything in Turkey. Soon they will buy husbands and babies there.”

@Chad_mlimo gushed:

“These actually look very good on her, she found a surgeon who knew what he was doing, unlike... 🙂”

@KingDon_za asked:

“Why do they look normal? How bad were her teeth?”

@ongathembeki remarked:

“If you didn't say they were veneers, I wouldn't even have suspected that they were. They look good.”

@mpho_khumalo1 gushed:

“Now these are worth showing off.”

Mihlali Ndamase defends her veneers

While Lady Amar's teeth have received Mzansi's approval, Mihlali Ndamase wasn't so fortunate.

Mihlali received criticism on social media after she got her veneers earlier this year. The award-winning YouTuber defended her new set of teeth in an interview on Friday, 9 May, 2025.

In the video, the vlogger explained why she got veneers and how she handles getting trolled.

Her explanation left Mzansi unimpressed, with social media users trolling her teeth even more.

Dineo Moloisane responds to BBL rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Moloisane responded to rumours that she had gotten a BBL.

While denying the BBL claims, she admitted to having undergone other procedures, including veneers and liposuction, after giving birth.

The rumours started after Dineo shared some banging pictures on Instagram. Despite getting a nod from her followers, some pointed out that the alleged BBL was off, and she should reclaim her money.

