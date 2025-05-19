Shebeshxt topped social media trending charts on Monday, 19 May, after pulling out a knife on someone at an undisclosed nightclub

A netizen suggested that it is time Shebeshxt faced real consequences for his actions, and not just mere social media outrage

Netizens weighed in on the call for Shebeshxt to be cancelled, with some arguing that his controversial behaviour is part of his brand, making cancellation unlikely

Netizens called on Shebeshxt to be cancelled. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! Several South Africans believe it’s time to teach controversial rapper Shebeshxt a lesson in manners. The Twerka hitmaker topped trending charts following a panga incident.

Calls to cancel Shebeshxt grow following panga incident

Shebeshxt has become notorious for indiscriminately throwing hands at his fans, but this time, he may have bitten more than he can chew. While the Limpopo-born rapper has previously been let off the hook after assaulting fans, the court of public opinion believes it is time he faces severe consequences for his actions.

Social media user @Misah_Mdiza is one of the South Africans who have had it with Shebeshxt’s violent streak. Taking to X on Monday, 19 May, the social media user suggested it was time Shebeshxt was taught a lesson similar to Scotts Maphuma. The post was captioned:

“Shebeshxt must be cancelled 🚮”

What netizens are saying about calls to cancel Shebeshxt

In the comments, several netizens questioned why Shebeshxt must be cancelled. Others supported the idea and suggested dire consequences other than just mere cancellation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MasonDoLindor argued:

“Shebe is behaving like himself. He has been himself. People liked him regardless, including me. People still like him, it won't work. Yena he is wrong ukuba wrong. But that's how they break new heights of being famous and big. Only SAPS can solve this one. Twerka!”

@Vusi said:

“Once a thug, always a thug! How can you bring out a knife in a club, with everyone inside watching and others recording you, and go on to stab someone with all those witnesses? Dumb and dumber!”

@IsaacMbongela suggested:

“Not just cancelled. He must be legally held accountable so that he learns to be a human being.”

@TruthOrPeace_ highlighted:

“What he did is very, very wrong and having said that, it's going to be difficult to cancel him because it is exactly that kind of act that made him famous. And most of his fans like that side of him, sadly. So sad.”

@sgazua questioned:

“Controversy aside. I just want to know if there is a cancel committee that I am not aware of?”

Netizens weighed in on the call for Shebeshxt to be cancelled. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Fan praises Shebeshxt amid Scotts Maphuma drama

Meanwhile, a netizen previously showered Shebeshxt with praise amid the Scotts Maphuma drama.

In one of those rare incidents, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt was praised by a fan for being respectful towards them and for not hitting anyone.

The fan recounted the incident while responding to a question from a social media user on X who questioned why Shebeshxt had been given more passes despite his various scandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News