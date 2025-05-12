Fan Gushes About Respectful Shebeshxt Amid Scotts Maphuma Saga
- It was only a matter of time before Shebeshxt was dragged into the Scotts Maphuma saga
- However, instead of another scandal, one fan recalled how respectful the Limpopo rapper was to her
- More supporters came in numbers to defend Shebe as people mentioned past scandals with his fans
Here's something you don't read every day: a fan recalled a time Shebeshxt was respectful towards them and actually didn't hit anyone.
Shebeshxt compared to Scotts Maphuma
As the Scotts Maphuma hate train continues, one netizen sparked a debate about how the Amapiano star was being cancelled, but Shebeshxt received more chances despite his scandals.
Scotts Maphuma is public enemy number one after he made some unsavoury comments towards his fans, leading to people turning their backs on him.
Twitter (X) user Tsogang3 posted Maphuma and Shebe's pictures and asked:
"Someone, please tell me why one is more tolerated than the other? I mean, to the level of even calling for a boycott of the other's music?"
Responding to the question, Mooi_pone recalled a time she saw the Limpopo rapper in a completely different light:
"Shebe is so respectful and welcoming. He sat next to me days ago, everyone was taking pics/vids of him. He didn’t mind, but he glanced at me, then asked if I was uncomfortable. I said yes, and he apologised and told them to leave. He said sorry a few more times and moved back to his section."
Here's what Mzansi said about the Scotts Maphuma and Shebeshxt debate
Fans said Shebe only reacted when provoked, and was far from a big-headed musician who didn't value their fans:
Nkabiikazii said:
"This guy loves people, he only hates phone calls."
PIANODIGEST gushed at Shebeshxt:
"Omg, Maburna, this is such a sweet story."
BathatheMajor_2 defended Shebe:
"That other guy loves his fans, and he understands that he is nothing without them. Yes, he's had issues with certain individuals in his fan base, but he has never said he doesn't care about the entire group."
googlethu_7 added:
"Shebe also doesn’t go out of his way to be weird to people (I could be wrong). From what I’ve seen, he reacts when provoked or when people throw stuff at him. Scotts, on the other hand, goes out of his way to be mean, even to people who mean him no harm."
Meanwhile, others weren't convinced of Shebe's alleged niceness:
Lulu_Anonymous wasn't convinced:
"Shebert literally beats his fans, just say you want him."
Tumelo_kaThoko wrote:
"Pretty privileges, I would have gotten a slap."
Teebsizzle said:
"Chomi, remember that you're pretty. Men are kinder to beautiful women."
StomptheX laughed:
"'Shebe is so respectful,' that time Shebe hits his fans.'
Scotts Maphuma accused of using AI for apology
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Scotts Maphuma's statement asking his supporters for forgiveness.
Social media quickly stopped him in his tracks after discovering that the Amapiano sensation used AI to write his apology.
